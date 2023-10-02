Parents spark outrage over “disappointed” reaction to gender reveal

A couple has sparked outrage over their “disappointed” reaction to their gender reveal in a viral TikTok clip.

Gender reveal parties are a relatively new phenomenon, first kicking off in the late 2000s as a popular way for expecting couples to announce the gender of their baby with friends and family members.

Generally, gender reveal parties will involve an activity that discloses the baby’s gender. Popular activities include popping balloons with pink or blue-colored powder inside, shooting off color-coded confetti cannons, or even slicing a color-coded cake.

Although gender reveals are supposed to be happy occasions, some parents can’t help but show their disappointment when the baby isn’t the gender they wanted… which is what many commenters thought happened at the latest gender reveal party to go viral online.

Unsplash.com: Tima Miroshnichenko Gender reveal parties are supposed to be fun – but unfortunately, they can also result in drama.

TikTok couple sparks backlash after “disappointment” over gender reveal

On September 9, TikTok user and dad-to-be Aidan Payne uploaded footage from his gender reveal with his partner, who was wearing a blue dress.

To reveal the gender of their baby, Aidan used a paint sprayer that would shoot out either pink or blue — and it looks like the couple is expecting a girl.

However, commenters don’t think the parents looked very happy about this news. The mom instantly looked away from the pink paint with a seemingly annoyed look on her face, while Aidan kept painting away at the wall.

Commenters were convinced that this couple isn’t actually happy about having a girl, with some even speculating that they aren’t too fond of each other, either.

“The eye roll…the arms crossed… the disappointment… I’m not crying, you are,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s like they don’t even know each other,” another said.

“The visible disappointment on moms face is just so so heartwarming,” another sarcastically joked. “She’s really gonna love that little girl!”

However, Aidan went on to dispel any rumors that they weren’t an affectionate couple, uploading another video from the party that showed him embracing his partner after the big reveal.

This is just the latest gender reveal to spark backlash online after a woman popped off on her partner for “ruining” their announcement at a party back in July.

That’s not all; gender reveal parties can also become deadly, as in the case of a pilot who died after their plane crashed in an over-the-top reveal gone horribly wrong.