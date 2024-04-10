Instagram influencer faces backlash for “polluted” gender reveal party

An influencer has come under fire on Instagram after throwing a gender reveal party with airplanes flying above, releasing colored smoke in the air.

Lithuanian blogger and influencer Inga Stumbriene recently put on an extravagant gender reveal party, which featured a trio of airplanes emitting smoke-like trails in the sky.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Inga and her husband stood in front of a balloon arrangement. On one side, the word GIRL was surrounded by pink balloons, while on the other side, the word BOY was amid blue balloons.

The couple held hands while looking up at the sky, as three planes emerged and executed a large loop in the air twice. In another post, it was revealed that they were having a baby boy, as the planes released blue-colored smoke.

Article continues after ad

Since sharing her “beautiful and cosy family celebration” on her Instagram page, Inga’s post has garnered over 25.5 million views and more than 387,000 likes.

Article continues after ad

However, she faced backlash by many viewers for the big gender reveal. “The most polluted gender reveal known to man,” one user wrote under the video, before Inga disabled her comment section.

“The most selfish and wasteful way to do a gender reveal… I’m all for unique gender reveals but this is just plain pompous, arrogant and so over the top,” another one said.

“Nice waste of the pilot’s time and just burning fossil fuels,” a third added. “Bro is already leaving CO2 footprint before even getting out of the womb,” someone else quipped.

Article continues after ad

Despite the criticism, Inga wrote in the caption of another post: “While we are enjoying unspeakable joy and peace at home, it seems that the whole world is literally going crazy for our gender reveal.”

This isn’t the first time that someone has been slammed for their gender reveal. Previously, a couple sparked outrage for their explosive “forest fire” gender reveal celebration.