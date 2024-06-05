Bride-to-be goes viral apologizing to fiance for calling off proposal

A bride-to-be was left disheartened after her dad spoiled her boyfriend’s surprise proposal — but despite calling it off, her fiancé decided to pop the question anyway in a saga that’s going viral.

Some brides have a very specific vision for how they want each step of their wedding to go… but one was left totally devastated before her big day was even planned.

TikTok user Rebecca Gordon says her father spoiled her boyfriend’s proposal, accidentally letting the surprise slip due to his excitement.

Rebecca was crushed that this moment, which was supposed to be a happy surprise, was totally “spoiled,” and asked her man to call it off since it would no longer be unexpected.

However, he had another trick up his sleeve. According to Rebecca, her boyfriend agreed to hold off — but ended up popping the question anyway after a night staying inside playing Wii baseball.

Rebecca uploaded a video of the proposal to TikTok, which shows the couple embracing in a scenic view outside. In the clip, she can be heard apologizing to her now-fiancé, saying she was sorry for being “such a brat.”

Her video has racked up over seven million views since being posted on May 21, sparking a massive conversation in the comments section as users pour in with their own thoughts on the situation.

“I will drop all my friends if they EVER do this,” one viewer wrote.

“Oh you poor baby. He sounds so sweet, glad your special day worked out,” another said.

“He married all of you, not parts of you,” yet another remarked.

She says that she feels “so lucky” to have found a man like her fiancé, calling him “so patient” for how he handled the situation.

That’s not all; Rebecca elaborated on the situation more in some comments, saying that her fiance “told me I gave him a headache from yelling because I won in Wii baseball and he needed to go for a ‘walk’ to cure his headache.”

“Seriously, being told the surprise is the WORST,” she added in another comment. “I cried for like an hour.”

Despite the kerfuffle, Rebecca is now happily engaged to her future husband, and is now shopping for wedding dresses to wear at her upcoming nuptials.

This is just the latest wedding-related drama to take over TikTok after a bride’s ceremony got crashed by a massive python.