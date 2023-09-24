Woman sparks backlash after grabbing her engagement ring mid-proposal

A woman has left TikTok viewers divided, after reaching out and grabbing her engagement ring out of the box mid-proposal.

Bride-to-be Courtney Ward has sparked backlash online after uploading a video of herself snatching her engagement ring out of its box while her fiancé was still professing his love.

In the viral clip, which has amassed 1.9 million views, the TikToker’s partner was kneeling down on one knee while she’s standing in front of him. Block letters in the background spelt out, “Will you marry me?”

Courntey’s partner held the ring out inside its box as he proposed, before the eager 29-year-old reached out to grab it, placing it on her finger herself. “No one, absolutely no one,” the clip overlay text read. “Me: takes the engagement ring and puts it on while he’s still talking.”

“In my defense it was so beautiful I had to put it on right then and there!” she captioned the video, which featured background audio filled with laughter, saying, “Oh no, no, no.”

TikTok divided over woman’s response to proposal

While Courtney may have found the moment funny, many TikTok users slammed the bride-to-be and called her response a “huge red flag.”

“Run sir,” one person commented. “I know someone who did this… they got divorced in five months,” another wrote. “Couldn’t even put her phone away for the proposal,” a third said.

However, others defended the content creator, finding her reaction very relatable. “OMG I did the same thing and didn’t realize until my fiancé told me and I rewatched the video,” one wrote.

“I didn’t even say yes to my hubby, I just put the ring on my hand,” another shared. “My husband didn’t even get the words out lol I just stuck my hand out to him,” a third added.

Courtney later responded to a critic who told her partner to “run” and warned him that she’s a “walking red flag,” with a video of him practicing his sprint starts. “We’ve been practicing our running drills. Still no improvement… looks like he’s stuck with me,” the TikToker joked.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out more of our coverage.