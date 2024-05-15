EntertainmentAnime

Man attends wedding as Mobile Suit Gundam after friend asks him to wear a “suit”

Michael Gwilliam
man wears gundam cosplay to weddingX/zgokzogok

A Japanese man is going viral for showing up to his friend’s wedding dressed as a Mobile Suit Gundam after being asked to wear a “suit” to the event.

Wedding attire is ultra important during a marriage ceremony with brides and/or grooms wanting everyone in attendance to look their best, but one man couldn’t help but troll his friend.

In a post going viral on X, user ‘zgokzogok’ revealed that his friend had asked that he wear a “suit” to the reception and decided to twist his words so he could wear an epic cosplay instead.

When he showed up, he came dressed as the original Mobile Suit Gundam, RX-78-2 and looked absolutely stunning from head-to-toe.

However, it may surprise you to learn that this was not only acceptable, but celebrated because of who the couple getting married were!

As Sora News points out, the newlywed couple were Ryuryu and Ruby – two cosplayers who even represented Japan at the 2019 World Cosplay Summit.

Ryuryu even praised Zgokzogok on X and voiced his approval of the amazing Gundam cosplay.

“I was so happy to have Gundam come!” he applauded. “Thank you very much for taking the time out of your busy schedule.”

Zgokzogok wasn’t the only one dressed up, either. In one of the clips shared from the wedding, another attendee came as Eva Unit-01 from Evangelion and got into a play fight with the Gundam.

Plus, in the background of Zgokzogok’s viral photo, there’s another attendee dressed as a Yu-Gi-Oh duelist. All in all, it looked more like a Halloween party or ComicCon than a wedding reception, but that just made it all the more exciting.

Now, this doesn’t mean that you should start wearing a Gundam outfit if you ever get invited to a wedding as these were very unique circumstances and a lot of couples can be very strict with their dress code.

Earlier in May, a bride and groom’s outlandish wedding rules went viral on social media for policies such as “no twerking” and demanded attendees “go home” if they didn’t like the music.

