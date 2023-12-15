Entertainment

Viewers mortified at groom’s raunchy wedding vows about “smacking that a**”

Molly Byrne
groom's wedding vowsTikTok: reyahthelastdragon

TikTokers and wedding guests were mortified over a groom’s unprepared and explicit vows for his wife.

Weddings are usually planned well in advance, leaving more than enough time for the bride and groom to write their vows.

However, one groom must have struggled trying to write his, as he showed up to his wedding unprepared.

Though his wife laughed it off, viewers of the viral moment were horrified by the language the groom used. Not only that, but wedding guests expressed their embarrassment as well.

Article continues after ad

Wedding officiant gave groom a second chance to say his vows 

In a beautiful outdoor wedding ceremony surrounded by family and friends, a groom began to say his vows to his bride.

For starters, the groom said, “I promise to smack that a** every chance I get, boo-yah!”

Laughing hysterically, he continued, “That’s all I got.” However, the officiant was so taken aback that he went out of his way to ask the groom if he was “sure” that was all he had prepared.

The groom, adamant about what he said, then uttered, “We’ve made it this long,” after the officiant asked him, “That’s what you’re going out with?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Article continues after ad

Though the groom was honest about not writing anything down, his wife laughed it off. However, one of the wedding guests can be heard saying, “Come on, Cody,” as they were upset by his lack of effort and explicit language.

Viewers of the groom’s viral wedding vows were shocked to hear what he said, commenting on TikTok, “She [the wife] needs better friends, someone should have been like, ‘no come with us.’”

Another viewer said that if she heard her husband saying anything close to what was said in this instance, she would be “shattered “

Related:

What is MrBeast’s net worth and how does he make money?

Article continues after ad

One viewer even said, “This makes me so sad for her.” While another wondered how the wife’s vows turned out.

Details of the couple’s relationship are unknown, but it was brought up that nobody should feel bad for the bride, as she should have known what she was getting into.

To read another viral wedding moment where a groom texted while walking down the aisle, check out our article here.

Related Topics

Viral

About The Author

Molly Byrne

Hailing from the east coast, Molly graduated with a BA in Psychology from SNHU in 2016. In recent years, she has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then migrate into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Viral News and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of entertainment topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.