Bride accidentally moons guests and the internet is mortified for her

A bride was three sheets to the wind before her wedding was over and ended up mooning every guest in attendance.

TikToker and bride Amanda Scheller was marrying the love of her life when she decided to indulge in a few alcoholic beverages to commemorate the day.

However, when it came time for the reception, Amanda was a little too intoxicated for her own good.

Ultimately, she ended up mooning her entire guest party. Though embarrassed, Amanda poked fun at herself in her now-viral TikTok where she declared herself the “drunkest bride” ever.

Wedding guests shocked by bride’s drunk moment

When it came time for Amanda’s bouquet toss, she was already too drunk. As she went to throw the flowers over her shoulders, she completely missed her group of girlfriends waiting to catch it.

At the time, she was fairly unaware of how badly she flopped the bouquet toss but said, “The girls were happy,” so when she looked back on what was captured, she wasn’t upset.

That is until the bride and groom’s first dance started. Though she and her husband rehearsed before their wedding, Amanda forgot every single move.

But the grand finale of their dance is when everything went completely wrong. When her husband went to flip her in the air, Amanda’s dress couldn’t defy gravity, as she ended up accidentally mooning everyone watching, “butt cheeks and all.”

In the background of her video, guests can be seen with their jaws dropped and hands over their mouths.

Viewers of Amanda’s wedding mishap have since reacted to the clip by saying they would be embarrassed for the rest of their lives.

“This would haunt me for the rest of my life omg,” wrote one user.

“I’M SO SORRY HAHAHAH I would never go a day without thinking about this,” said another.

Many viewers also mentioned how Amanda’s drunk viral moment had persuaded them to stay sober during their wedding. Meanwhile, others insisted they could not stop laughing.

