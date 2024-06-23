Wedding guest has wine dumped on dress in a “targeted attack”

A wedding guest was left in tears after the bride’s mother dumped wine down her dress for no apparent reason.

Sylvia Gordon, who goes by ‘themedicarefamily‘ on TikTok, was left baffled by her daughter’s bizarre situation after being invited as a plus one to a wedding.

Not knowing a “single person there” other than her boyfriend, Gordon’s daughter was left in tears after the bride’s mother unexpectedly dumped wine on her dress.

And while viewers of the viral video assumed this meant her dress had been white, Gordon clarified her daughter had donned gold instead, leaving no logical reason for the “targeted attack”.

Gordon explained her daughter’s boyfriend was a “wonderful person” and that this was his first time having a girlfriend – crossing out the possibility of anybody at the wedding having “a grape with him” or the potential of “jealousy issues”.

“The mother of the bride walks by her with a full cup of wine, dumps it down my daughter’s dress, and just keeps walking. Doesn’t say a word, was obviously a targeted hit,” Gordon recounted.

In an effort to help his “crying” girlfriend feel better about the situation, Gordon’s daughter’s boyfriend tipped a drink over himself too. Neither asked the newlyweds what had happened or why the bride’s mother felt the need to dump her drink.

“I’m not condoning violence, but I’m saying my generation would not have poured the drink down our own shirt,” Gordan added, hinting she felt the bride’s mother should have copped the liquid instead.

Gordon’s original video received over three million views, with many TikTok users assuming her daughter must have worn white to warrant the wine attack. In a follow-up, Gordon denied this – showing her daughter’s gold dress, the front soaked from when the drink had been dumped.

Gordon captioned: “It must be a case of mistaken identity BUT still not a proper way to handle a situation, especially at a wedding!”

“Someone wore a yellow dress to my wedding and several people brought it up to me later, saying she wore white,” one viewer shared, suggesting this may have been the case in this situation too.

Another theorized, “I 100% think it’s a good/yellow dress but maybe it was the lighting in the venue? That’s the only thing I can think of.”