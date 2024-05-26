Wedding goes viral after groom hires penguin as the ring bearer

A groom has gone viral after revealing he surprised his “penguin-loving” wife by hiring one as the ring bearer for their wedding.

Wirral and Liverpool electrician Joey Keilty, who goes by ‘JK Electrical‘ on TikTok, left viewers, his wife, and their wedding guests alike all stunned by his surprise.

While Joey’s account usually centers around his work, the electrician switched up his content after sharing a clip from his wedding, showing off the unexpected guest.

The video shows two men dressed in suits walking down the aisle toward the newly married couple, one holding a small bucket seemingly filled with fish.

Between the men, a small penguin waddles alongside them as the crowd can be heard letting out a unanimous “Aww.” A pink ribbon around the penguin’s neck was used for both wedding bands, the unusual ring bearer a surprise for Joey’s wife.

Article continues after ad

“We had a surprise ring bearer for my penguin-loving wife, at our wedding ceremony,” Joey captioned the video, which quickly amassed over 60,000 views as users shared their excitement in the comments.

Article continues after ad

“I would EXPIRE ON THE SPOT,” one person claimed, labeling the ring bearer as “adorable.” Many others insisted they now expected their own husbands and partners to organize something similar; “Sending this to my husband IMMEDIATELY so we can renew our vows and get a penguin!”

“If he wanted to, he would. I’d have died of happiness,” another user wrote. A third agreed, writing, “Getting married next year, what’s the point if I don’t have a penguin?”

Article continues after ad

As viewers gushed over the penguin’s “wee pitter-patter,” others quizzed about Joey’s wife’s reaction. And while there isn’t a video showing how she responded to the ring bearer’s arrival, Joey offered some insight to Newsweek.

“My wife’s favorite animals are penguins; that’s why I arranged it,” he said. “She was very shocked but happy, and my guests loved it.”