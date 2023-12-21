Bride’s father suffers mortifying wardrobe malfunction walking down aisle

A bride gave TikTok a PSA after her dad suffered a mortifying wardrobe malfunction while walking her down the aisle.

Having your wedding go well without any mishaps is a hopeful expectation for both brides and grooms.

So when one bride’s father suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while walking her down the aisle, she stood there in disbelief.

The video of the moment has now gone viral, and TikTok can’t help but to laugh.

TikTok calls out photographer for hilariously capturing embarrassing moment

Sarah Cohners was marrying the love of her life when one of the most embarrassing moments occurred.

While Cohners was being walked down the aisle by her father, his pants came loose and fell to his feet.

As he bent over to pick them up, family and friends could see his white underwear for what seemed like forever.

Cohners, shocked, stood there by his side as cameras flashed to capture the humiliating occurrence.

Sharing a video of the viral moment to TikTok, Cohners expressed to future brides, “To all my 2024 brides, make sure that whoever is walking you down the aisle is wearing suspenders.”

Those who have seen the video of Cohners’ dad’s wardrobe malfunction commented on how hilarious it was that a photographer snapped a photo right after his pants dropped.

Viewers also shared in laughter, saying, “The more I watch this, the less shocking it is and the more funny it gets. You would win America’s Funniest Home Videos if that were still a thing.”

And, “Oh no, this is iconic. Something to laugh about for the rest of your life!”

Though a mortifying moment, some of the guests were able to laugh it off. As for the bride, she didn’t disclose her exact feelings. However, her PSA for brides-to-be may be reason enough to say she’d likely never want that to happen again.