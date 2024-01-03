Tekken World Tour Finals 2023: Dates, participants, prize pool

The Tekken World Tour (TWT) Finals for the 2023 season is set to take place in January 2024 in New Orleans, Los Angeles. Here is everything you need to know regarding the event including its dates, participants, and prize pool.

The Tekken World Tour Finals is the ultimate competition where the best players from all over the world meet to emerge as the World Champion. It is a fierce competition that demands consistent performance across the entire year to qualify.

Tekken World Tour Finals for the 2023 season is set for excitement and farewell since it’ll be the last time we’ll get to see Tekken 7 in a competitive environment, as Tekken 8 will take over a week after the grand finals.

Therefore, fans are eager to witness some of the best gameplay ever so the community can bid Tekken 7 a final goodbye that this legendary game deserves. Here is all you need to know about the Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals.

The Last Chance Qualifier will be played on January 12, 2024, where the final participant for Tekken World Tour 2023 will qualify.

Bandai Namco Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals dates and other details revealed

The Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals begins on January 13 and ends on January 14, 2024.

Tekken World Tour Finals 2023 participants

A total of 20 players will compete in Tekken World Tour Finals for the 2023 season. Among these, 19 of them have qualified through the Tekken World Tour leaderboard, while the final player will be selected through the LCQ.

The qualified players are listed in the table below:

Qualified via Tekken World Tour Leaderboard Arslan Ash Ulsan CBM JeonDDing Knee ATIF JoKa Rangchu Anakin Danielmado Raef kkokkoma LowHigh AO Chikurin Tibetano Joey Fury Super Akouma Book

Last Chance Qualifier TBA

Tekken World Tour Finals 2023: Prize pool

The total prize pool for Tekken World Tour Finals 2023 is $100,000. This has been subdivided into various ranks. The prize distribution across the ranks has been discussed below:

Rank Prize 1 $50,000 2 $13,000 3 $6000 4 $4000 5-6 $3000 7-8 $2500

This is all that we about the Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals so far. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out more on our Tekken coverage at Dexerto.

