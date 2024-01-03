Tekken 8 voice actors & cast list

Tekken 8 voice actors & cast listBandai Namco
The official poster for Tekken 8
Tekken 8 is set to hit shelves soon, marking an end to Mishima’s saga and the iconic rivalry between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. That being said, let’s take a look at who voices this duo and the vast roster of characters Tekken 8 has to offer.
It’s been almost 30 years since the first Tekken game released and the series has had something new to offer with each new iteration of the game.
Tekken 7 received a lot of critical acclaim back when it released in 2015, considered by many to be the best Tekken game and one of the best fighting games to come out in recent years.
Tekken 8 is also set to feature some new characters such as Reina Mishima and Victor Chevalier. Here’s all you need to know about who voices these characters as well as the vast roster of Tekken characters.
Tekken 8 voice cast
This is the list of voice actors for Tekken 8:
Vincent Cassel – Victor Chevalier
Gideon Emery Gideon Emery – Steve Fox
Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Mary Elizabeth McGlynn – Nina Williams
D.C. Douglas D.C. Douglas – Raven
Jamieson Price Jamieson Price – Paul Phoenix
Jun’ichi Suwabe Jun’ichi Suwabe – Lars Alexandersson
Beau Billingslea Beau Billingslea – Leroy Smith
Cindy Robinson Cindy Robinson – Zafina
David Vincent David Vincent – Marshall Law
Asami Seto Asami Seto – Reina
Tomokazu Seki Tomokazu Seki – Yoshimitsu
Maaya Sakamoto Maaya Sakamoto – Ling Xiaoyu
Masanori Shinohara Masanori Shinohara – Kazuya Mishima
Mamiko Noto Mamiko Noto – Jun Kazama
Isshin Chiba Isshin Chiba – Jin Kazama
Ryôtarô Okiayu Ryôtarô Okiayu – Lee Chaolan
Ryôko Shiraishi Ryôko Shiraishi – Asuka Kazama
Yuki Matsuoka Yuki Matsuoka – Alisa Bosconovitch
Philipp Zieschang Philipp Zieschang – Leo Kliesen
Fadi Rifai Fadi Rifai – Shaheen
Laura Blanc Laura Blanc – Lili Rochefort
David Schaufele David Schaufele – Bryan Fury
Um Sang-Hyun Um Sang-Hyun – Hwoarang
Chuan Yin Li Chuan Yin Li – Feng Wei
Diego Baldoin Diego Baldoin – Claudio Serafino
Marisa Contreras Marisa Contreras – Azucena Ortiz
Tekken 8: New characters and who’s voicing them
Victor Chevalier
Voiced by veteran French actor Vincent Cassel, known for his roles in critically acclaimed films like La Haine and Black Swan, Victor Chavelier is the leader of the Raven unit sanctioned to put an end to Zaibatsu.
The Raven unit, or Raven organization, has been working in the shadows since the beginning of Tekken 5, closely monitoring every move of the Mishima family.
Reina Mishima
Reina Mishima is the half-sister to Kazuya and Lars Alexandersson. She is the illegitimate daughter of Heihachi Mishima. Some people believe there are already too many Mishimas, therefore they haven’t been very thrilled by her revelation.
However, it has been revealed that Reina aspires to carry on her father’s legacy, which might make her an interesting addition to the Mishima family.
Azucena
The first new character to debut in Tekken 8 was Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo. She is the first Peruvian character in the series and, after Craig Marduk, the second MMA fighter.
She incorporates dances and dodges for a high-energy playstyle, which also encapsulates a lot of personality in her fighting style.
That’s all we know about the cast list of Tekken 8 as of now. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as more information is revealed. You can look into some of our other guides in the meantime:
Is Tekken 8 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to play Tekken 8 beta | Tekken 8 crossplay & cross-progression | Tekken 8 PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Tekken 8 be on Nintendo Switch? | Tekken 8 characters: Every confirmed fighter | Does Tekken 8 have crossplay?