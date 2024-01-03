Tekken 8 voice actors & cast list

Tekken 8 is set to hit shelves soon, marking an end to Mishima’s saga and the iconic rivalry between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. That being said, let’s take a look at who voices this duo and the vast roster of characters Tekken 8 has to offer.

It’s been almost 30 years since the first Tekken game released and the series has had something new to offer with each new iteration of the game.

Tekken 7 received a lot of critical acclaim back when it released in 2015, considered by many to be the best Tekken game and one of the best fighting games to come out in recent years.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tekken 8 is also set to feature some new characters such as Reina Mishima and Victor Chevalier. Here’s all you need to know about who voices these characters as well as the vast roster of Tekken characters.

Bandai Namco Jin Kazama faces Kazuya Mishima in Tekken 8

Tekken 8 voice cast

This is the list of voice actors for Tekken 8:

Vincent Cassel – Victor Chevalier

Gideon Emery Gideon Emery – Steve Fox

Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Mary Elizabeth McGlynn – Nina Williams

D.C. Douglas D.C. Douglas – Raven

Jamieson Price Jamieson Price – Paul Phoenix

Jun’ichi Suwabe Jun’ichi Suwabe – Lars Alexandersson

Beau Billingslea Beau Billingslea – Leroy Smith

Cindy Robinson Cindy Robinson – Zafina

David Vincent David Vincent – Marshall Law

Asami Seto Asami Seto – Reina

Tomokazu Seki Tomokazu Seki – Yoshimitsu

Maaya Sakamoto Maaya Sakamoto – Ling Xiaoyu

Masanori Shinohara Masanori Shinohara – Kazuya Mishima

Mamiko Noto Mamiko Noto – Jun Kazama

Isshin Chiba Isshin Chiba – Jin Kazama

Ryôtarô Okiayu Ryôtarô Okiayu – Lee Chaolan

Ryôko Shiraishi Ryôko Shiraishi – Asuka Kazama

Yuki Matsuoka Yuki Matsuoka – Alisa Bosconovitch

Philipp Zieschang Philipp Zieschang – Leo Kliesen

Fadi Rifai Fadi Rifai – Shaheen

Laura Blanc Laura Blanc – Lili Rochefort

David Schaufele David Schaufele – Bryan Fury

Um Sang-Hyun Um Sang-Hyun – Hwoarang

Chuan Yin Li Chuan Yin Li – Feng Wei

Diego Baldoin Diego Baldoin – Claudio Serafino

Marisa Contreras Marisa Contreras – Azucena Ortiz

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tekken 8: New characters and who’s voicing them

Victor Chevalier

BANDAI NAMCO

Voiced by veteran French actor Vincent Cassel, known for his roles in critically acclaimed films like La Haine and Black Swan, Victor Chavelier is the leader of the Raven unit sanctioned to put an end to Zaibatsu.

The Raven unit, or Raven organization, has been working in the shadows since the beginning of Tekken 5, closely monitoring every move of the Mishima family.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Reina Mishima

Bandai Namco Reina Mishima is the daughter of Heihachi

Reina Mishima is the half-sister to Kazuya and Lars Alexandersson. She is the illegitimate daughter of Heihachi Mishima. Some people believe there are already too many Mishimas, therefore they haven’t been very thrilled by her revelation.

Article continues after ad

However, it has been revealed that Reina aspires to carry on her father’s legacy, which might make her an interesting addition to the Mishima family.

Article continues after ad

Azucena

Bandai Namco Azucena the new character in Tekken 8

The first new character to debut in Tekken 8 was Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo. She is the first Peruvian character in the series and, after Craig Marduk, the second MMA fighter.

She incorporates dances and dodges for a high-energy playstyle, which also encapsulates a lot of personality in her fighting style.

Article continues after ad

That’s all we know about the cast list of Tekken 8 as of now. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as more information is revealed. You can look into some of our other guides in the meantime:

Is Tekken 8 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to play Tekken 8 beta | Tekken 8 crossplay & cross-progression | Tekken 8 PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Tekken 8 be on Nintendo Switch? | Tekken 8 characters: Every confirmed fighter | Does Tekken 8 have crossplay?

Article continues after ad