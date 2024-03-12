Is Alone in the Dark coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of the 90s cult classic set for release on March 20, 2024. Here is everything you need to know about whether the game will arrive on Xbox Game Pass.

Alone in the Dark is a psychological horror game originally released in the 1990s. However, the developers at Pieces Interactive are bringing this classic back, and players can experience the Lovecraftian horror in March.

That said, March 2024 is also getting games like Dragons Dogma 2 and Rise of Ronin. Therefore, there is a lot to purchase and players who want to enjoy Alone in the Dark are searching for its availability on Xbox Game Pass.

Here is what you need to know about Alone in the Dark on Xbox Game Pass.

Pieces Interactive Alone in the Dark is not releasing on Xbox Game Pass

Can you get Alone in the Dark through Xbox Game Pass?

No, Alone in the Dark is not available on Xbox Game Pass as of yet. The game will be available on Xbox Series X and Series S, but similar to other major titles, it will miss the Game Pass for the time being. The game will also be available on both PlayStation 5 and Windows PC.

Therefore, if you want to try the game, you have no option but to purchase it on any of the available platforms. If there is any information regarding Xbox Game Pass, we will update it in this article for the benefit of our readers.

Alone in the Dark re-imagines the cult classic from the 90s with modern-day graphics and technology. Therefore, if enjoyed it back then, you are sure to enjoy it now as well since the game is a love letter to fans of the horror genre.