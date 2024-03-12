Alone in the Dark voice actors & cast list

Described as a reimagining of the beloved 1992 original of the same name, Alone in the Dark is set for a full release on March 20. Here’s everything we know about the game’s cast and voice actors.

Alone in the Dark is set in Louisiana during the interbellum, or interwar period. It follows Emily Hartwood and private investigator Edward Carnby as they investigate the disappearance of Emily’s uncle, Jeremy Hartwood.

This involves them going to Derceto Manor, described by the game’s developers as a “home for the mentally fatigued.” As you may be able to tell, this does not all go to plan and nefarious forces wait for them.

It’s important to note that the new Alone in the Dark is by no means a remake of the original. Instead, this new effort will contain nods to the classic version, while using new story avenues for players to explore.

As with any voice-acted horror game, a solid cast is essential, and Alone in the Dark is no exception.

Complete cast list for Alone in the Dark

Considering how close we are to full release, little is known about the game’s cast, outside of the starring roles. This is likely because the developer has pulled back the cast size from the 2008 game, which featured many characters and notable voice talent.

Emily Hartwood is played by Jodie Comer, in her first video game role. She is most well-known for her starring role in Killing Eve and her appearance as Rey’s Mother in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The role of Edward Carnby will be filled by David Harbour, beloved for his significant part as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. He is also well known for his appearances in Black Widow and as the titular character in Hellboy.

Unfortunately, those are the only two confirmed appearances at the time of writing. Both characters have their likenesses captured in-game and it should make for a fairly compelling setting to perform in.

