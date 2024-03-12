How big is Alone in the Dark? File size for PS5, Xbox & PC

The long-awaited reimagining of the original Alone in the Dark is set to release on March 20. Here’s everything you need to know about installing the game on your platform of choice.

This latest effort in the Alone in the Dark franchise takes the series back to its roots. Though the story is built in a similar way, there promises to be new twists and story angles for players to explore throughout.

The narrative follows Emily Hartwood and private investigator Edward Carnby as they investigate the disappearance of the former’s uncle, Jeremy Hartwood. This takes them to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued that conceals significant danger in its expansive halls.

Here’s everything you need to know about the file size on each platform.

Alone in the Dark file size for Xbox Series S/X

The Xbox store lists the game size as approximately 30.34 GB ahead of release, but this may change when the game is released fully. Equally, it’s important to note that Alone in the Dark is not releasing on the previous generation of consoles.

Alone in the Dark file size for PlayStation 5

The PlayStation store does not currently have a listed size on the Alone in the Dark page. That said, it is likely to be of a similar size to the Xbox version.

Alone in the Dark file size for PC

Alone in the Dark is only available to play on PC via Steam. The platform lists the storage capacity required for the game as 50 GB, which is expectedly larger than the console versions.

Additionally, it is important to note that the developer has chosen to fully forego the previous generation of consoles. It is unclear whether this is as a result of budgetary restrictions, technical restraint or something else entirely.

There are also no current plans to release the game on Game Pass or other similar subscription services.