Valorant Secretlab Titan Evo (2022) review: Gun Buddy included

The Valorant Secretlab gaming chair has finally arrived. We’ve gone over all of the new juicy details of this brand-new design of Secretlab’s Titan Evo 2022.

After various collabs with League of Legends, Overwatch, Fortnite, and even world-class esports organizations, Secretlab and Riot have worked together to bring fans a ton of Valorant-themed gaming furniture.

As the first officially-licensed Valorant merch, fans can enjoy a whole collection of gaming furniture. But, we’ll be looking at Valorant-edition Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 chair. It features iconic designs that every fan will be familiar with, and a fine helping of comfort, too.

Most of the Titan Evo 2022 comes pre-assembled right out of the box, making it quick and simple to put together.

Assembly

We’ve already thoroughly gone over Secretlab’s Titan Evo 2022 series in a review earlier this year, but still, we feel the need to mention the innovation and high-quality feel of the product.

There’s no other racing-style gaming chair on the market like it, and the whole experience, from unboxing and assembly to the chair’s comfort and range of adjustable options gives it the premium feel Secretlab aspires for.

Straight out of the box, it’s almost impossible to miss the massive poster taken from the Episode 5 ‘Dimensions’ cinematic trailer — which also conveniently doubles as a detailed step-by-step build guide.

Thankfully, the chair is simple to put together, and Secretlab has got you covered with handy tools to aid the process. Overall, the assembly took only about 30 minutes from start to finish. Notably, it was much easier than other chairs I’ve built in the past — which is pretty impressive when considering its size.

Dexerto/Secretlab The chair is kitted out with iconic designs from Valorant.

Design

The Valorant Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair has a traditional racing-style gaming chair look. We’ve seen this form factor for years. But, Secretlab has a secret weapon up its sleeve. It’s designed with ergonomic comfort in mind, with a ton of different adjustable options. It has a handy adjustable lumbar, in addition to magnetic armrests for simple replacement.

The Valorant Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 series, of course, besides its custom design. Dressed in navy blue and red Valorant-themed colors, there are various little nods to the game scattered across the chair’s design.

The iconic Valorant logo is stitched nicely into the back of the headrest. All four Agent classes (Duelist, Controller, Sentinel, and Initiator) are stitched on the left, with the Valorant typography opposite.

The backrest features the iconic Valorant logo and typography as well as the four Agent class icons.

The back of the chair is tagged with the memorable ‘Defy the Limits’ signature tagline. This is repeated in 10 different languages. The same typography logo can be seen on the back and outer parts of each flank of the chair.

To top it all off, each chair arrives with a real-life version of the highly-demanded Riot Fist Bump Gun Buddy. The Gun Buddy is an in-game cosmetic that can only be gifted from the developers. Luckily, we’ve now got our hands on both.

Comfort

Admittedly, we weren’t exactly sold on the chair at first. But, after a couple of days of getting used to it and breaking it in properly, we had zero complaints. It takes some time to break in a chair, so be sure to give it a few days to adjust to you. Then, you get to reap the benefits of its comfort.

As previously mentioned, the chair has a wide range of adjustable options. It’s definitely worth playing around with the four-way L-ADAPT lumbar support and armrests to find what suits you best.

Unlike other chairs I’ve used, the Titan Evo’s steel frame and leatherette seat material give it a sturdy, high-quality feeling like no other.

The Valorant Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is perfect for relaxing into, and long gaming sessions. Equipped with a 165-degree recline and a sturdy tilt-lock, you could even sleep in this gaming chair.

Should you buy it?

If you’re a diehard Valorant fan, and you just so happen to be looking for a new chair, then It’s an absolute no-brainer to buy this particular variant. Plus, who wouldn’t want a real-life Riot gun buddy anyway?

When the bespoke design is paired with Secretlab’s fantastic build quality, you’re onto a winner. Aside from a short adjustment period, it checks just about all of the boxes for us. There is an adjustment period required, once you’re through to the other end, it’s nothing but bliss.

9/10

Let’s not beat around the bush, this is an expensive chair, coming in at $624. But, the Titan Evo is an excellent gaming chair, which we absolutely adore. If you happen to be a Valorant fan, this one is worth paying the extra pennies for.