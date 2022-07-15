How to get a Riot Gun Buddy in Valorant

James Busby . 55 minutes ago

Valorant Gun Buddies enable players to give their weapons some extra flair, so here’s how you can unlock the Riot Gun Buddy and add it to your collection.

Just like other popular FPS games, Valorant features charms, known as Gun Buddies, that can be equipped to weapons. While they don’t offer any advantages, they do help distinguish you from the crowd.

This is especially true if you happen to get your hands on one of the game’s rare cosmetics like the Riot Gun Buddy. Unlike other Gun Buddies in Valorant, this particular weapon charm requires a little more effort and some added luck to unlock.

So, if you wish to know the requirements for obtaining the highly-coveted Riot Gun Buddy, then our unlock guide has you covered.

How to unlock Riot Gun Buddy in Valorant

Riot Games Unlocking a Riot Gun Buddy requires a bit of luck.

In order to get your very own Riot Gun Buddy, you’ll need to demonstrate good sportsmanship while in a match with a Riot employee. This ultimately encourages you to keep positive in your interactions with Valorant’s community, so be sure to avoid flaming and maintain a good attitude.

Obviously, there is no way to guarantee that you’ll ever even play with a Riot employee, which can make unlocking the Riot Gun Buddy rather difficult. However, if you do happen to come across a member of Riot, then be sure to demonstrate that you have good sportsmanship.

This will increase your chances of receiving a Fist Bump and claiming this highly coveted weapon charm. It’s important to note that there’s a limit to the number of Fist Bumps each Rioter can give out, so don’t ask for one – instead, it’s best to let your in-game actions speak for themselves.

So, there you have it, that’s the only official way you can unlock a Riot Gun Buddy in Valorant. Make sure you check out our Valorant page for all the latest news and guides.