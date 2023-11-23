Steam Deck SSDs & microSD card prices tank for Black Friday

There’s never been a better time to get a Steam Deck, but there’s also never been a better time to grab one of these 2230 NVMe SSDs to bolster your storage.

The Steam Deck is one of our favorite handhelds and even PCs at the moment. Its elegant use of Linux and advancing the space forward is an absolute joy. However, storage can be a bit thin.

We’ve gathered some of the best Black Friday deals for storage from around the web for those unique SSDs for the Steam Deck, as well as microSD cards. We still don’t fully understand what magic Valve did to make a microSD card load Cyberpunk 2077, but here we are.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Steam Deck SSD & microSD Black Friday deals

SSD vs MicroSD on Steam Deck

Dexerto

For most players, the difference between performance on both the internal SSD and microSD cards will be completely negligible. It’s more of reliability and cost, over anything else. Some microSD cards are prone to failure, but if you stick to our recommendations, you won’t have those problems.

Upgrading your SSD is still cheaper than buying a microSD, but opening up a Steam Deck can be a bit troublesome for some. We’ve written an extensive guide on how to get through this, but if you want an easy life, stick with the microSD.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The other nice aspect of the microSD card on Steam Deck is that you can treat them like cartridges.

Article continues after ad

For those planning to go this route, instead of just carrying the microSD cards in the carry case or loose in a bag, grab one of the JSAUX docks or grab a specific case to keep them safe.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.