PS5 Storage Upgrade: Supported SSD, heatsink, and how to upgrade

PlayStation 5 owners will likely be looking to get as many games on their console as possible, and now thanks to a fresh update, the console’s internal storage capabilities are finally expanding.

Since Sony’s ninth-generation powerhouse launched in November 2020, players have learned the hard way about storage requirements. With over 600gb available, players looking to download some pretty chunky titles had to resort to using an external HDD.

Unfortunately, due to the high demands of PlayStation 5 titles, only last-gen games could be played from an external storage device.

Now, the days of compromise are coming to end, as Sony is ready to expand the PlayStation 5’s horizons.

Which SSD’s are supported?

On September 15, Sony will drop another major system update for the PlayStation 5. While PlayStation 4 titles work perfectly fine from an external hard drive, PlayStation 5 games require a lot more heft when it comes to getting them off the ground. Because of these high requirements, this has forced players to compromise on which titles they’ll keep onboard the pre-installed SSD.

Now, Sony will be enabling players to install M.2 SSD storage into the readily available slot. Before you go ahead and make a purchase, it is worth noting that the PlayStation 5 requires specific iterations of M.2 storage for compatibility purposes. The following SSD’s are compatible for usage:

Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD, 4TB NVMe

Samsung WD_BLACK SN850 500GB NVMe

Samsung WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe

AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD 1TB NVMe

Upon installing these M.2 SSD’s, players will need to also have fitted a heatsink to the storage device itself. Heatsinks are designed to direct hot air flow away from a device. As the internal SSD compartment is tucked away tight, it’s essential to install a heatsink to ensure your console doesn’t become damaged.

How to install M.2 SSD storage

If you’re not sure about installing a new piece of hardware into your PlayStation 5, don’t worry, because Sony has come through with a fresh tutorial. To get started, you’ll need “a well-lit room with a table to work on and a #1 Phillips or cross-head screwdriver.” Remember to remove any and all cables from your console too, before removing the specified faceplate.

With games like Life is Strange: True Colors and Deathloop hitting the scene, the more storage the better.