Our favorite Razer gaming mouse is 26% off in Amazon Spring Sale

Grab the Razer Basilisk V3 fully customizable gaming mouse while it’s 29% off as part of the Amazon Spring Sale.

Razer is synonymous with creating some of the best gaming accessories money can buy. Whether it’s keyboards, microphones, or gaming mice, the “for gamers, by gamers” brand means quality. The Razer Basilisk V3 customizable gaming mouse is no different.

If you want to give your gaming mouse an upgrade, pick up the Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse from Amazon while it’s a mighty 29% off.

The ergonomically designed gaming mouse is equipped with optical gen-2 switches, that clock in a 0.2m actuation speed and a hefty 26k DPI optical sensor. With its 100% PTFE mouse feet, the Razer Basilisk V3 can glide across any surface, giving you the one up in your favorite games.

Full Razer customizability at your fingertips

The Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse can be customized to suit every play type, or even just to match the colors of your PC gaming setup. The mouse has 11 easy-access programmable buttons, including a multi-function trigger which you can assign any essential action you see fit.

The gaming mouse has 11 individual programmable LEDs, which you can fully customize in the Razer Synapse software. Match each chroma RGB lighting zone to your gaming setup, or make use of the 150 chroma-integrated games which will have your mouse dynamically react while you get deep into the action.

Better yet, there are five onboard memory profiles on the Razer Basilisk V3. Whether you want to take your mouse to gaming events, or just to a friend’s house, your custom key binds will always be at your disposal.

