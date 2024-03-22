Corsair esports mouse price slashed in Amazon Spring Sale

This premium lightweight Corsair esports mouse is available with 20% off thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Corsair has attracted a reputation for building quality gaming peripherals, and this M75 Air wireless mouse is no exception. The simple exterior design lacks the flashy RGB you might expect from a gaming-oriented mouse, but that simplicity encases high-quality hardware within.

The Corsair M75 Air has been designed to be as lightweight as possible, weighing only 60g. This makes it ideal for fast-paced games such as esports. In addition, the Corsair M75 Air comes equipped with a Corsair Marksman 26k optical sensor for a high level of precision. This allows for native 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS tracking, and an acceleration of up to 50G.

The buttons use Corsair Quickstrike to ensure there is no input lag. The mouse has five buttons, two main top buttons, a scroll wheel, and two left-side buttons. These buttons can be customized to activate different functions depending on which game or application is currently being used. This customization is done using Corsair’s flexible and user-friendly iCue software.

Corsair Thanks to the long-lasting battery, lightweight design, and impressive response time, the M75 Air excels.

PC gaming fans will have no concerns about the Corsair M75 Air running out of battery mid-session since it boasts an impressive 100 hours of life. In our review, the Corsair M75 Air only needed a full charge once every two weeks.

For connectivity, users can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, or 2.4G wireless, which incorporates Slipstream Wireless for a sub-1ms connection, making it ideal for demanding games such as Valorant or Call of Duty.

