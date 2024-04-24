Razer Viper V3 Pro review: A new champion

Razer’s Viper V3 Pro is finally here, and it promises a blistering 8000Hz polling rate, while also offering an incredibly lightweight design for hardcore esports players.

Razer is no stranger to making quality gaming mice, their DeathAdder V3 Pro is one of the best we’ve tested: But now, the Viper V3 Pro offers a rapid polling rate, combined with enhanced features in its software to deliver high-end performance.

Developed alongside esports athletes like Valorant pro Zekken, it’ll take a lot for the mouse to dethrone Logitech’s wildly impressive G Pro X Superlight 2, released in late 2023. I’ve been hands-on with the Viper V3 Pro for several weeks, and for those willing to splash out on a no-compromises gaming mouse, it might just be your next purchase.

Key specs

Weight: 55g

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4Ghz (With Hyperpolling dongle)

Grip type: (Right-handed) Palm, Claw, Fingertip

Buttons: 6 (Razer Optical Switches Gen 3)

Sensor: Razer Focus Pro 35K Gen 2

Maximum DPI: 35,000

Polling rate: 8000Hz

Battery life: Up to 95 hours

Features: Large PTFE feet, automatic polling switching

Price: $159.99

Included in the box: USB-A to USB-C cable, Hyperpolling dongle, grip tape

Design

Dexerto

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is notably different from its predecessor: Ditching the edgy look of the Viper V2 Pro’s buttons, the V3 Pro now sports a more uniform look. While it’s less interesting to look at, it retains a similar shape to its predecessor, though slightly more rounded at the back for better palm support.

Compared to the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2, the profiles of the two mice are almost the same, with the G Pro X Superlight 2 possessing a slightly longer rump, by the measure of millimeters. It’s clear that from its shape alone, the Viper V3 Pro is Razer’s answer to one of the most popular esports mice on the market.

Eloshapes Blue: Razer Viper V3, Purple: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

One differentiator between the Viper V3 Pro and other Razer mice is its finish: The eggshell feel of the Deathadder V3 Pro is nowhere to be seen here, and instead replaced by a smooth plastic: Though, throughout extended use, it’s very difficult to get visual smudges on the mouse itself, which I can only put down to some form of black magic going on at Razer’s ominous RGB-laden headquarters.

The mouse itself, like many esports mice, is relatively simple: There are two short buttons on each side which are super-easy to actuate, a rotary wheel in the middle with moderate resistance, and two main right and left click buttons.

On the main buttons, the design has a small, subtle channel for your fingers to rest in, with a flared look on its edges. The buttons themselves are easy to actuate with moderate resistance: they also have a rich and deep noise, which I much prefer over the G Pro X Superlight 2’s high-pitched pings.

Dexerto

At the bottom, you have two healthy chunks of PTFE feet to allow the Viper V3 Pro to glide along any mousing surface with ease. But, there’s more included in the box.

Hyperpolling & upgraded sensors

One of the main draws of the Viper V3 Pro is its 8K polling rate, which you can access via the included Hyperpolling dongle in the box, this is not to be confused with the standalone Hyperpolling dongle which Razer also sells, with compatibility for other mice in its range. Just note that to get the full potential out of the mouse, you’ll have to place it on your desk nearby.

One thing to note is that the Viper V3 Pro also features an upgraded sensor, which is now capable of a slightly higher DPI than its previous-generation variant found in the DeathAdder V3 Pro and others.

Software features

Once you have the Viper V3 Pro in your hands, the next thing to do is to open up Razer Synapse. I have a love-hate relationship with Synapse: On certain products, it works flawlessly, with others, it can be maddening. But, I’m pleased to say that on this occasion, I didn’t want to tear my hair out.

It’s here that you can change the functions of every button (aside from the left click), manually set your sensitivity steps, and crucially, set your all-important polling rate for your mouse. There’s a handy polling switcher function, which only changes the polling rate when you open up a game, and when tested in Fortnite, it works without issue.

Dexerto

You can also tune your mouse to mimic another using a sensitivity matcher, in addition to setting smart tracking for adjustable cut-offs and liftoff distance across your mousing surface. These premium trimmings only add to already fantastic hardware. But, how does it perform in-game?

Gaming performance

Thanks to the shape of the Viper V3 Pro, I felt immediately comfortable with my claw and fingertip grip styles, and the added support from the rear of the mouse allowed for confident, and quick movements in both Fortnite and Helldivers 2.

Dexerto

There is an immediately noticeable difference in the responsiveness of the mouse when compared to my daily driver: The Razer Naga V2 Pro, which uses an older version of the Focus Pro sensor, which has been upgraded here. The reason for the upgrade here is likely the combination of the enhanced polling, and sensor.

During heated matches, my hands get quite warm, which can lead to slipperiness, but the finish of the Viper V3 Pro made my fingers grippier with the shell itself: I saw zero need to use any of the included grip tape throughout testing.

Battery life

After having used the Viper V3 Pro for several weeks, I only actually needed to charge the mouse four times, despite its rapid polling rate demands. Thanks to the automatic enabling of 8000Hz polling while in-game, you can crank the polling rates back down to save on battery life via Synapse when using the mouse for other tasks.

There is some impact when compared to a mouse with lower polling, but that’s just the reality of the tech at this point. The battery can handle around five days of regular office and gaming use before being depleted. Considering the performance on offer, it’s very respectable.

Should you buy it?

Dexerto

On price, the Razer Viper V3 Pro and Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 sit at the exact same $159 price point, with a nearly identical shape and feature set, it can be tough to choose between the two: Logitech’s sensor replication tech is impressive, with hybrid optical switches making it an incredibly impressive piece of tech.

But, I found that after using both mice, the feel of the Viper V3 Pro’s buttons, the quality of the shell, the rotary wheel, and the higher polling rate edge it over the G Pro X Superlight 2 as one of the best gaming mice you can buy today.

Verdict: 5/5

The Razer Viper V3 Pro commands a high price for those who want the best of the best when it comes to gaming mice. The Viper V3 Pro is best suited to those looking to play competitive esports titles at the highest level.

If that’s not you, then there are cheaper options out there that will get you most of the way there, like the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2, which is half the price, at the cost of more modest specs.

There are no compromises made to the quality of the software and hardware of the Viper V3 Pro. If you’re looking for the best of the best, this is it.

