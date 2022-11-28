Secretlab Cyber Monday deals: Save up to $250 on these stunning gaming chairs

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Looking for a brand-new Secretlab Cyber Monday gaming chair? We’ve got you covered with exactly how much you can save on a brand-new throne.

Getting a Secretlab Cyber Monday deal doesn’t have to be difficult. The company has discounted many of its products on its website directly, meaning that you can save a bundle on a brand-new gaming chair this Cyber Monday. We’ve checked out the Secretlab Titan Evo before, and it is now one of our favorite gaming chairs. However, the best savings are not on Secretlab’s Titan Evo, but on the Titan 2020 gaming chair.

Is the Secretlab Titan 2020 gaming chair good?

We recently took a look at the Titan 2022’s Valorant Edition, which is stunning.

The Secretlab Titan 2020 might have a bigger, newer brother. But make no mistake, the Titan 2020 retains the majority of the features which make it so excellent. You have adjustable armrests, built-in lumbar support, and much more.

You can also grab the Secretlab Titan 2020 in multiple colorways, including one of the many iconic collaboration chairs. This includes Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher, Overwatch, and many more. Secretlab is touting this deal as being the best one this year, so you can sit firmly with the fact that you’ll be getting a great deal.

We’re sitting in one of the Titan 2020s right now, and even after years of use, it still remains to be one of the best gaming chairs that we’ve ever used. Though it might be an older model and does not support Secretlab Skins, it still more than holds up, and is worth a purchase. There are also a wealth of options when it comes to the finish of your chair, and the PU leather option is by far the most economical. While, if you are looking for a fabric finish, you should look at Secretlab’s Softweave fabrics, instead.

