Dota 2’s The International 2024: Schedule, teams, & more

Titas Khan
cover art for The International 2024.Valve

The International 2024 is coming up fast and Dota 2 fans from around the world are eagerly waiting to see their favorite teams in action on the grand stage. We’ve got you covered here with all the build up before the action unfolds in September.

The International, more commonly known as TI, is the annual tournament organized by Valve to conclude the yearly season of competitive Dota 2.

The thirteenth iteration of the tournament will bring together 16 of the best teams from across the globe that have either secured a direct invite to the event or made it through the regional qualifiers.

Last year’s championship at Seattle saw Team Spirit dominate the competition, ending Gaimin Gladiators’ unbeaten run at Valve events.

cover art announcing the venue for T I 13.Valve

Below you can find everything you need to know about the upcoming TI13.

TI13 Schedule

The International 13 will be played out between September 4 to September 15, 2024. The event will kick off with the group stage on September 4-5, followed by the playoffs from September 6-10.

After a two-day break, the action will resume on September 13 for the finals weekend before crowning the new champion on September 15.

We will update this section when Valve releases the groups and the match lineups.

The International 2024 tickets

After making a return to Seattle in 2023, the 2024 edition of TI will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark. Valve has confirmed that the finals weekend of the event will be played in front of a crowd on the main stage at the Royal Arena.

Tickets for the event are now available on Ticketmaster with packages also being offered for the finals weekend.

Here’s a list of all ticket prices:

DatesTicket prices in USD
September 13-15711
September 13-14411
September 14-15529
September 13184
September 14 228
September 15302

Teams and rosters

All the 16 participating teams for TI13 have been confirmed. Here’s a table for all of them, including their rosters:

image featuring all the 16 qualified teams for The International 13.Valve
These are the final 16 teams that will participate at TI13.
TeamQualification MethodPlayers
Team SpiritDirect InviteYatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka
Xtreme GamingDirect InviteAme, Xm, Xxs, XinQ, Dy
Team FalconsDirect Inviteskiter, Malr1ne, ATF, Cr1t-, Sneyking
Team LiquidDirect InvitemiCKe, Nisha, 33, Boxi, Insania
Gaimin GladiatorsDirect Invitedyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri
BetBoom TeamDirect InviteNightfall, gpk, MieRo`, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO
Cloud9Western Europe regional qualifierswatson, No[o]ne-. DM, Kataomi`, Fishman
Tundra EsportsWestern Europe regional qualifiersPure~, Topson, RAMZES666, 9Class, Whitemon
1winEastern Europe regional qualifiersMunkushi~, CHIRA_JUNIOR, Cloud, swedenstrong, RESPECT
Team ZeroChina regional qualifiersErika, 7e, Beyond, ponlo, zzq
G2 x iGChina regional qualifiersMonet, NothingToSay, JT-. BoBoKa, xNova
AuroraSoutheast Asia regional qualifiers23, lorenof, Jabz, Q, Oli
Talon EsportsSoutheast Asia regional qualifiersAkashi, Mikoto, Ws, Jhocam, ponyo
nounsNorth America regional qualifiersYuma, Copy, Gunnar, Lelis, Fly
HEROICSouth America regional qualifiersK1, 4nalog, Davai Lama, Scofield, KJ
beastcoastSouth America regional qualifierspaykm Lumpy, Vitaly, Elmisho, MoOz

The International 2024 prize pool and compendium

The initial prize pool on offer for TI13 is the same as it has been for every iteration since the first TI held at Gamescom in 2011, $1.6 million. However, there is an expectation for the release of a Compendium to bolster the prize pool further with crowdfunding.

There has been no confirmation from Valve about the Compendium’s release, so it remains to be seen when it will be released. Last year the compendium was released two weeks before the event and the base prize pool was raised to a final of $3.14 million.

We will update this page with all the developments leading up to The International 2024 Dota 2 championship.

