Massive GPU cooler prototypes might be for an upcoming RTX 4090 Ti

At Computex 2023, GPU manufacturers like PNY and MSI have shown off gargantuan graphics cards, built to cool “next-gen” graphics cards, like a potential RTX 4090 Ti.

Remember when graphics cards were small? Getting a two-slot card that was over 20 cm in length used to be an event. Now, they feel tiny in comparison to the GPUs that are seemingly about to hit the market. At Computex 2023, several manufacturers have shown off their next-generation GPU cooler designs.

Kicking off with MSI, the company has shown off a gargantuan GPU cooler with three fans, and a massive heatsink. It also makes use of multiple different materials, such as copper and aluminum to improve heat dissipation within the same area.

That “same area” being a huge four-slot behemoth of a GPU.

MSI is not the only one making massive graphics cards, however. PNY has teamed up with Cooler Master to also come up with a gigantic thermal solution for your GPU. This 4.5-slot mammoth card is named the “VERTO ARGB Dual Fan”, and we shudder to think how large a triple-fan solution would be. This GPU appears to be using two 120mm fans while measuring just over 30cm in length. Right now the product remains a concept, with no details given about its potential release.

These massive coolers might be for an RTX 4090 Ti

If you cast your minds back to last year, we heard inklings that Nvidia’s new GPUs might be power-guzzling monstrosities. Thankfully, the final products we’ve seen from Nvidia have all been extremely efficient, if not anything else.

But, what exactly was Nvidia testing back then? Our bets are on an upgraded RTX 4090 Ti. If we look at how much power graphics cards can use, the 12VHWPR connector is capable of up to 600 watts. Should a GPU manage to maximize this, then they’ll need thermal solutions similar to what PNY and MSI have shown off at Computex 2023.

We just hope that PC case manufacturers also manage to keep up with the seemingly ever-increasing size of consumer graphics cards.