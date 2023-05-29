MSI offers simple fix for melting 12VHPWR connector

After multiple complaints from users, MSI has gone above Nvidia’s attempts at fixing the controversial 12VHPWR cable with a quick addition.

You might not hear too much about it right now, but the 12VHPWR cable is still a controversial issue. Nvidia’s latest method of getting power into a GPU has caused significant issues around its debut.

The cable, which is used on the RTX 4090, has been revised by MSI before PCI-SIG can release its own updated version. Rather than redesigning the entire cable, MSI has added a yellow tip to the end of it.

PCWorld

It was discovered that the cable wasn’t being pushed in completely by some users due to thinking it was in. MSI’s method will tell you quickly by eyesight as if you see yellow, you run the risk of melting your cable, or worse.

MSI will be releasing these cables alongside its new MAG A850GL PCIE5 ATX 3.0 power supply, which tech outlet, PCWorld, got hands-on with. While a seemingly simple solution, it could save users thousands of dollars in costs.

MSI fixes what PCI-SIG couldn’t

PCWorld

Last November, alongside the launch of the RTX 4090, the cable creator, PCI-SIG, did announce that it would be revising the 12VHPWR cable. However, so far, no updates have come out from that. Not only can the 12VHPWR cable cause a fire risk from not being inserted correctly, but can also suffer from thermal spikes.

These spikes could result in melted cables, thus, breaking it and potentially damaging the system as a whole.

It’s not the only fire-related catastrophe to be hitting gaming PCs, as AMD and Asus have come under fire recently. The latest CPUs from AMD have seen Asus boards destroying them with incredibly hot temperatures. Asus and AMD have worked out the issues, but they can still persist if users don’t upgrade.