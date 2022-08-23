RTX 4080 leak suggests it will use less power than expected

The RTX 4080, Nvidia’s upcoming unannounced graphics card, might use less power than we initially thought, according to the current crop of rumors from leaker Kopite7Kimi.

As we inch closer to Autumn, more news and leaks about the upcoming Nvidia Lovelace graphics cards have started to surface. In particular, it appears that the RTX 4080 might use less power than first thought, with the card originally pipped to use 452W of power, before being slightly nerfed and to 320W, and now settling to a reasonable 340W, according to the latest leaks from Kopite7Kimi.

It appears that along with the power, the memory throughput got a slight speed upgrade from 21GBps over to 23GBps, meaning that gamers looking to run titles at slightly higher resolutions might be in luck, with better performance.

What we don’t know is how this might impact the overall performance of the RTX 4080, and how AIBs might react to the news that the card will be drawing less power than we initially thought. It’s still going to be a relatively warm chip, as there’s still 320W of power going through it, but what that means in practice is that you’ll have to worry a little bit less about cooling.

More power usually equates to higher thermals, but since it’s been slightly nerfed, we might see slimmer cards than originally thought. The RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition managed to be a two-slot card, and we might even see the same for the RTX 4080, should these rumors hold true.

Kopite7Kimi isn’t usually one to just let one single piece of news slip, so there’s little doubt that we will hear more about the RTX 4070 and RTX 4090 in the coming days, too. The tech industry is gearing up for a new generation of components with the likes of the Ryzen 7000 series launch coming up, too. So, be sure to strap your boots on, because it’s going to be an incredibly exciting couple of months.