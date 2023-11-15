Leaker claims Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs will use GDDR7 VRAM

Rumors have resurfaced about the next generation of Nvidia GPUs, with new claims that the GeForce 50-Series will use GDDR7 VRAM

Most recent leaks out of Team Green have been focussed on the allegedly upcoming announcement of the 40-series Super refresh, but waiting in the wings is the shadow of the next generation of Nvidia GPUs, the 50-series. Now hype and speculation for this new series of graphics card is beginning to build again, thanks to the latest round of leaks from reliable source Kopite7Kimi.

The latest round of leaks began in a somewhat obscure fashion, with Kopite7kimi posting a vague message on Twitter/X saying “Damn. We must adjust our evaluation of RTX 5090/5080.” This obviously started up a surge of speculation, until further clarification came later in the day. Kopite7Kimi then said they were adjusting expectations for the Blackwell cards.

The Blackwell 50-Series may use GDDR7

The Blackwell family of chips are Nvidia’s next generation of GPUs, and are expected to power the 50-series of Nvidia GeForce graphics cards. Revealed so far has been then GB202, GB203, GB205, GB206, and GB207. Following previous patterns, it is expected that Nvidia will use the GB202 processor for its highest-end cards, such as the RTX 5090 and 5090 TI, while the GB203 would service the middle of the range, such as the RTX 5080.

With this in mind, it is possible to put the leaks from Kopite7Kimi in context. The leaks indicate that the GB202 chip will have a 384-bit bus, and utilize GDDR7 VRAM, equating to a bandwidth of 1.5TB/s. The GDDR7 standard was only announced earlier this year and is said to provide generational doubling from GDDR5 VRAM, with speeds of up to 24 Gbps.

Another known leaker on Twitter/X called RedGamingTech appeared to confirm some of Kopite7Kimi’s information, commenting that it matched what he had heard through his own sources, particularly regarding the 384-bit bus.

There was some debate over the exact specifications of the GB203 chip, however, and the size of the L2 cache is still up in the air. Despite tentative information that it might be a 128MB L2 cache, Kopite7Kimi said there was yet no confirmation.