Nvidia 40-series Super rumors suggest CES launch

Further rumors have leaked regarding Team Green’s supposedly upcoming Super refresh of the 40-Series of GPUs. The latest rumors claim there may be an official announcement at or around CES 2024.

The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES is usually host to a lot of big launches and announcements, with all the major PC hardware companies expected to make an appearance. Curiously though, despite not being a ‘featured’ exhibitor, new leaks suggest that Nvidia might use CES as the launchpad for its new line of 40-series Super cards.

Once again, leaker Kopite7Kimi is the source of the most recent rumors, replying to someone asking about the possible release date of the 40 Super series with only one word: ‘CES’.

Much of the information we currently have on the 40 Super series comes from Kopite7Kimi, and in the past, they have been a trustworthy source of Nvidia information.

The launch event might be at CES

Unconfirmed specs for the 40 Super series show that the RTX 4080 Super is expected to be powered by an AD103-400 chop, with 10240 available CUDA Cores. Meanwhile, the RTX 4070 Ti Super will get either an AD102-175 or AD102-275 and 8448 CUDA cores, with the RTX 4070 Super trailing with an AD104-350 or AD103-175 and 7168 CUDA cores. These specifications are still unconfirmed, however, and even leaker Kopite7Kimi has doubts about their accuracy.

Most analysts expect Nvidia to launch at least two cards in 2024, possibly three. The RTX 4080 Super is expected to be the first in the queue for release. An announcement, or even a launch event would coincide with rumours that the RTX 4080 Super will launch in the first quarter of 2024.

Will will be sure to keep you updated with further news on the 40 Super series, as well as any exciting developments from CES.