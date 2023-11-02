Rode Streamer X review: A killer all-in-one package

The Rode Streamer X is a promising, all-in-one capture card that also acts as a mini production studio. How does it fare? We break it down.

Rode’s push into the gaming space has been a little dull so far. Two great USB-C microphones kicked off the Rode X brand, but outside the Unify software, not much else. It’s partially why the Streamer X piqued my interest.

An all-in-one semi-studio production to handle the core elements of streaming or recording content in the modern age. All are backed by the same excellent tech found in the Rodecaster Pro II and its smaller Duo counterpart.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s also the first real video product that Rode has put out. So, is it all bark and no bite, or does the Rode Streamer X manage to cement Rode’s place in the capture card world?

Key specs

Input: HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm port, 1/4-inch port

HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm port, 1/4-inch port Output: HDMI 2.0, up to 4K60 passthrough

HDMI 2.0, up to 4K60 passthrough Video output: Up to 4K30 (with VRR supported)

Up to 4K30 (with VRR supported) Max Capture Resolution: 2160p30

2160p30 Supported Resolution: 1440p60, 1080p120, 1080p60 HDR

Design

Following the successful and easy-to-read design of the Rodecaster series, Rode has made no real changes to the formula. While small on the desk, it’s got enough weight to ensure only you dragging it to change HDMI cables could move it.

Article continues after ad

Massive pad buttons make up the interface, with a clear RGB light through them for glances as to what’s what.

Article continues after ad

The four colored pads produce sounds that feel great as you slap them to play the generic introduction music, or, as I found out, hilarious when you put a sound clip of Vince McMahon saying “Paul…” as he lays crushed under some of the WWE set.

I do miss the physical sliders, but the compact size and dial replacements are enough to make me forget about it. Everything is so clear and to the point with the Streamer X, and I also appreciate it being built angled upwards. Reducing the risk of strains for repetitive tasks is always a plus.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Features

Before I jump into the video, the Streamer X has excellent sound. It houses the same preamp as the Rodecaster Pro 2, as well as three possible audio ports to create with. While I preferred using the XLR port, you can just as easily use a headset over 3.5mm and plug in instruments or other devices over the larger port.

While Rode might be focusing on gaming with the Streamer X, it does still care for its primary audience, and making it open to more people is excellent.

Article continues after ad

Capture and Passthrough

However, Rode and sound is a boring topic. It’s excellent, there’s not much more to say. How does their first foray at a gaming-centric video product go? Well, I enjoyed my time with it. The HDMI passthrough will top out at 4K60, while the recorded output can only go as high as 4K30. While not a major issue, it does mean that only on-camera recorded footage would be any good at that resolution.

Article continues after ad

Capture resolutions include up to 1080p120, or 1440p60. During my time I noticed no dropped frames and the hardware never really taxed the machines I connected it to. It also uses USB-C Gen 3.1, so if you’ve got no spare monitor to pass through to, the latency is minimal enough to be played via the PC itself.

Article continues after ad

Software and HDR

I was running it through macOS on an M1 Pro and discovered a strange issue. As I record in 1080p, this gives me access to the HDR features. I often tend to turn HDR off when recording, but for the sake of the review, left it on with Alan Wake 2.

Article continues after ad

Rode doesn’t supply any kind of recording software on its own. You’re relying on third-party software like OBS or an alternative like QuickTime Player. As there’s no real software to handle the video itself, with neither Unify nor Central providing much outside of sound settings, you’re left at the whims of your chosen software developer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

I recommend HDR be turned off at the source, as some software won’t tone map automatically or correctly. I found that regardless of where I recorded, the HDR option would regularly present us with crushed colors or a nasty contrast issue. While fixable in post, for live streaming it can wreck your entire output.

Article continues after ad

With Elgato’s software, it will at least try to color-match it through tone mapping, which is fairly successful to the untrained eye.

Article continues after ad

While I appreciate being able to slot the Streamer X into my workflow quite quickly, the lack of first-party app support on the video end of things leaves a lot to be desired.

Recording and streaming

This all said, once these small issues were dealt with, the Streamer X became a joy to use. Mario Wonder and Alan Wake 2 were the guinea pigs, offering two opposite ends of the tone spectrum. The harsh blacks and rich effects looked great from Alan Wake 2, while Mario Wonder’s joyful charm was captured to its fullest potential.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The quick way that the Streamer X manages to integrate into any app that supports a webcam made it super easy to capture quick clips for sharing too.

While recording is only part of the product here, it’s where I focus most of my time. That said, streaming to a private few, the Streamer X seriously impressed. Having everything all at my fingertips, it just clicked together. Outside of remembering that the tools are now there for you to use, the Streamer X made everything so much easier.

Article continues after ad

Take note for next time, Rode

As the programmable pads can house a few pages of sounds, it also means you’re not hamstrung in terms of providing irritating noises for a potential audience. What I wish the pads could be assigned to is more video production. There’s a whole ecosystem waiting to be tapped into, and it’s something I hope Rode takes into consideration next time. Perhaps a larger device to compete with the Blackmagic ATEM Mini and its four HDMI ports, with switching built in.

Article continues after ad

Verdict – 4/5

Rode has constructed the full package. From the excellent sound quality they provide to the flexibility in terms of what kind of microphone or headset you use, it seems that the Streamer X has been thoroughly thought about. It’s not a simple “first try”, it feels like a feature-complete device that I can fully recommend.

Article continues after ad

It not only allows you to bring the best out of yourself in terms of sound quality but also has the capture card baked in and properly routes your audio through Rode’s software, in one package, it’s finally kicked off the HD60S from Elgato from its position on my desk.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.