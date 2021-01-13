 Viral Warzone streamer reveals how he wins gunfights with musical instruments - Dexerto
Viral Warzone streamer reveals how he wins gunfights with musical instruments

Published: 13/Jan/2021 1:01

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/DeanoBeano

Streamer DeanoBeano is known for using instruments like pianos and drum kits to play Call of Duty but the innovative player has just gone viral again for winning a Gulag match with a recorder.

Twitch streamer DeanoBeano has gone viral in the past for using instruments to play Call of Duty games, a feat which most people cannot say they’ve accomplished. He famously used a drum kit to get a some kills in a Modern Warfare clip a while back and then gained recognition again for using a piano to net some kills in the same game.

Now, it seems like he’s eager to try out some harder instruments, as DeanoBeano is now using a recorder to make his moves in Warzone. Specifically, he used the instrument to nab a win in the game’s Gulag, allowing him to get a second chance in Verdansk.

Activision/DeanoBeano
In a recent stream, DeanoBeano used a recorder to nab a kill in the Gulag.

Using a recorder of all instruments to get a kill is impressive, though it wasn’t ever clear how he was using it as a controller, considering there are no obvious ways to “plug” it into his PC. Thanks to an interview with CharlieINTEL, however, we now know exactly what’s going on.

“I use instruments that I plug in to convert MIDI signals to keyboard commands, and acoustic instruments I control using pitch to MIDI, then MIDI to keyboard commands. The bongos were actually a controller from the GameCube games Donkey Konga and Donkey Kong Bongo Bash,” DeanoBeano said.

MIDI is what allows instruments to connect to computers and helps send signals. MIDI-enabled instruments have essentially become the industry standard now for musicians, considering most make their music on computers, allowing them to more easily capture and perform how they want.

While the actual gameplay isn’t all too crazy considering it’s just him aiming in one spot and getting the kill, it’s still insane when considering what he’s actually using to control his character. With the usage of the recorder, who knows what he’ll use in the future.

Black Ops Cold War servers down: Call of Duty players report issues on January 12

Published: 12/Jan/2021 23:09 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 0:43

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War server status
Activision

Black Ops Cold War servers are currently down, with an increasing number of Call of Duty error reports rolling in on January 12 across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Battle.net on PC.

Black Ops Cold War is the latest major entry in the Call of Duty franchise. With millions logging on every day to get grinding, server issues are to be expected from time to time.

The latest set of complications sparked on January 12 as players across all platforms began reporting issues at roughly 2 PM PT. Both titles are currently inaccessible due to server outages across the board.

Developers at Treyarch and Raven Software respectively are both aware of the issues. Check below for the latest update as the widespread outage continues.

Black Ops Cold War outage

Black Ops Cold War outage
Activision
A major Black Ops Cold War and Warzone outage was reported on January 12.

The January 12 outage appears to be impacting players across all regions and all platforms, according to DownDetector. Players from all around the globe are unable to login at the time of writing.

Regardless of which mode players are trying to access, switching to online will be met with issues as servers are currently offline.

Activision confirm server problems

Just a few minutes after issues first started to arise, Activision addressed the community. “We are actively investigating connectivity issues for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare,” they shared on January 12.

Moments later and Community Manager Josh Torres reported “some fixes” are already rolling out. “Services are recovering,” he shared at 2:48 PM PT. “You might connect. You might not. You might see a login queue. We’re trending towards stability.”

While players were unable to access the game for roughly an hour, January 12 issues were eventually resolved.

“Online services have been restored for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare,” Activision confirmed 3:10 PM PT.

It appears as though players have been able to return to all three titles without any further issues for the time being.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated when the servers next take a hit.