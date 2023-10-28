What is the WWE crying guy trend on TikTok? Viral Vince McMahon meme explained

TikTok and Twitter have been going crazy over a clip of WWE’s Vince McMahon crying. It’s hard to escape the “crying guy meme” which has taken socials by storm, but what exactly is it? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok and Twitter have continued to be some of the most popular social media platforms that are widely known for their trending topics.

A viral trend that has taken them both by storm involves a video of WWE co-founder and former CEO Vince McMahon crying.

This is not the first time McMahon has gone viral, whereby he has inspired endless amounts of viral content for years due to his hilarious reactions and dramatic interviews.

But what exactly is the new WWE crying guy trend and why is Vince McMahon crying in the original video?

What is the WWE crying guy trend?

The new trend is being used to pull on heartstrings with his heartbreaking cry that is backed with emotional music as a meme template to create countless viral posts.

In the videos, users are using McMahon as a representation of their future self as a dad reacting to their child asking them a question about a relatable time in their past of “when times were good.”

They put a title or caption that starts with something such as: “Dad what was it like” or “Dad how was it.” Then they end it with a relatable throwback that they heartbreakingly reminisce about.

This is then paired with the clip of Vince McMahon looking all teary-eyed to create a light-hearted humorous crying meme.

Gamers have used this to reminisce about their times during lockdown in Fortnite and Warzone, while others have used their favorite shows, movies, and more popular times from their childhood.

Why is Vince McMahon crying in the original video?

The clip was from when McMahon appeared on episode two of the 2020 documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, which focuses on the infamous WWE legend The Undertaker.

He cried in the series after he was asked about what The Undertaker meant to him and the WWE. To which he couldn’t answer the question and instead waved it off as he began to cry unable to speak.

