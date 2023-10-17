Elgato’s new teleprompter makes reading Twitch chat a breeze

The latest tool from Elgato breaks down more barriers to entry for the world of production, as it launches a teleprompter.

Elgato has announced it’ll be launching its first teleprompter to the masses. The piece of kit features its own 9-inch screen, rather than requiring additional hardware. Simply named Prompter, it has space in the back for a variety of cameras.

However, at the time of writing, only Sony FE and E mount mirrorless cameras have been tested on the high end. While Elgato does say that “all DSLR and mirrorless bodies are compatible”, there’s no confirmation on how other lens types would fit.

Of course, Elgato’s own branded webcams are fully compatible, with Logitech and Razer’s included too. It’s excellent that Elgato is keeping tabs on popular webcams’ compatibility with a fairly detailed description for those that failed.

Teleprompters are magnificent tools in the world of recording or broadcasting yourself. Directly looking into the camera for engagement, and having the script directly in front of you make them a killer tool.

For those within the streaming sphere, it also means that you’ll be able to “talk directly” to your chat. By utilizing the built-in screen, it acts as another monitor on a PC. Drag and organize the window, and you can keep eye contact during your sessions.

Elgato lowers the barrier to entry into production

However, a lot of teleprompters are not available at an accessible price point for your average content creator. A lot of periscope-adjacent hardware requires a tablet or external monitor to be slotted in it. One we tried had a bad reflection issue too.

Here, as it has a 9-inch panel embedded within, it simply reflects upwards without the additional worry of a tablet or phone falling off or misaligning.

Elgato is breaking down more barriers to entry, and often bypassing the need for actual gear from the usual manufacturers. Coming in at $279.99, it immediately makes high-quality content creation affordable and easy to jump into.

