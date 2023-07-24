Razer Cobra Pro review: A compact contender

The Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse offers high-quality gaming performance in a small package, but is it worth the purchase?

Razer has knocked it out of the park throughout the last year, releasing new versions of classic mice like the Basilisk V3 Pro, Naga V2 Pro, Viper Mini Signature Edition, and the Deathadder V3 Pro.

In an attempt to appeal to those wanting a smaller-sized mouse, Razer has released the Cobra Pro, which gives users a small, asymmetrical mouse to enjoy using in their favorite games.

They’ve made it weigh 77g, however, which is 16g heavier than the ever-popular Viper Mini. We’ve been testing the Cobra Pro for several weeks now, and think that you should give this mouse a look, even if it is slightly heavier than the beloved Viper Mini.

Key Specs

Weight: 77g

77g Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth

USB-C, 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth Buttons: 8

8 Sensor: Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Maximum DPI: 30,000

30,000 Polling rate: 1,000Hz

1,000Hz Battery life: 100 hours on HyperSpeed Wireless, 170 hours Bluetooth, 33 hours with HyperPolling Wireless Dongle

100 hours on HyperSpeed Wireless, 170 hours Bluetooth, 33 hours with HyperPolling Wireless Dongle Features: Chroma RGB Under glow, 750 IPS, Wireless charging & 4,000Hz polling w/ mouse dock

Chroma RGB Under glow, 750 IPS, Wireless charging & 4,000Hz polling w/ mouse dock Price: $129.99

Dexerto

Design

Following their usual tradition of high-quality packaging, the opening experience of the Razer Cobra Pro just screams premium with its smartly designed box that has all the accessories in easily accessible spots.

Once you take the mouse out of the box you’ll notice a quite familiar design, thanks to the inclusion of a shiny plastic strip across the middle, that makes it clear this mouse has been designed to be a smaller, asymmetrical version of the ergonomic Basilisk V3 Pro.

It’s smaller than the rest of Razer’s current lineup, coming in at 4.71×2.46×1.50 inches, which is something many people have wanted in a wireless mouse since the Razer Viper Mini. Those with bigger hands may not like its size at first, but we can say it began to grow on us after a bit of full-time use.

Both sides of the mouse are covered in a textured grip, which we absolutely love for both work and gaming as it prevents your fingers from slipping quite well. We haven’t had any issues with it catching dirt, either, which is a plus.

It’s got two buttons on the left side for front and back navigation, two buttons behind the scroll wheel for DPI adjustments, and of course the main left and right buttons. The scroll wheel does offer a middle click, but no left and right tilt.

One of our biggest complaints about Razer products sometimes is the fact that they’re covered in the company’s branding and RGB, but honestly, the Cobra Pro is done quite well. They’ve placed the iconic three snake logo on the back of the mouse and added an RGB under glow that makes the mouse seem like a car straight from The Fast And The Furious.

Dexerto

Flip the mouse over and you’ll find three PTFE skates. One on the front, another on the back half, and one around the sensor. To the right of the Razer Focus Pro sensor, you’ll find the power switch to go between 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, and to the left, you’ll find a button to switch onboard profiles.

The Razer Cobra Pro offers five onboard profiles that allow you to move your custom settings over to any computer you want without the need to install the software. We tested this by switching between our gaming PC and MacBook, and it kept all of our lighting and DPI adjustments across both operating systems.

Thanks to its solid body panel design, the Razer Cobra Pro is very well built and doesn’t suffer from any time of flex or that “cheap” feel you may have experienced with other brands.

We’re quite happy with the Cobra Pro, even with it being a bit heavier than fans of the Viper Mini were hoping to see with a smaller build.

Killer battery life

Razer claims that the Cobra Pro can achieve up to 100 hours of battery life using the included HyperSpeed Wireless dongle and 170 hours on Bluetooth, presumably with its plethora of RGB lights turned off.

We’ve used it exclusively with the lights on and received about 80 hours of battery life over 2.4GHz wireless. Even with 80 hours of battery, it allows us to use the mouse for a solid week and a half before having to worry about making sure it is charged.

Bluetooth gives a more than apt increase to battery life as well, extending battery life to closer to two and a half weeks or roughly 140 hours in the process.

Software

All of Razer’s products are run through their Synapse software, which we quite enjoy as it doesn’t take up very many background resources on your PC compared to others.

It does offer quite a few options and tries to get you to install several other unneeded programs like Cortex and their Wallpaper Engine-esque app, Axon. It’s easy to disable those when installing Synapse, which is what we chose.

Synapse gives you quite a few options to customize the Cobra Pro, with the home page of the app giving you easy access to check out battery life and how your buttons are currently programmed.

Razer

The program also gives you the ability to set up Macros, adjust RGB, and set up Razer Hypershift which gives you the ability to temporarily unlock a whole new set of functions — doubling the number of buttons on the Cobra Pro.

Every option across the software is easy to figure out, and we were able to figure our way around the software in just minutes.

One thing we absolutely hate when it comes to gaming mice is when they don’t offer an on-screen warning for battery life. Companies like SteelSeries and Pwnage have opted for an on-device light warning that often gets hidden by your hand when using the mouse.

Razer Synapse outshines the competition in this aspect, providing a pop-up notification when your mouse hits a preset battery level, which is a really nice premium flourish.

Gaming Performance

Gaming Performance on the Razer Cobra Pro, in our testing, is phenomenal. The mouse is great to control in fingertip and claw grip while offering simply fine control with palm grip.

We tested it in popular FPS games like Valorant and CS:GO where we found zero issues with latency while either aiming or shooting.

Dexerto

Feedback from the switches in the Cobra Pro helps with feeling confident in your shots in these games and helps make the mouse just an overall pleasant experience.

It tracks quite well on our leather desk mat, but really shined the most when we pulled out a regular, cloth mousepad.

Should you buy it?

Fans of the Razer Viper Mini that have longed for a wireless version of the smaller mouse have made it clear that they’re not fans of the Cobra Pro due to the weight, but it’s worth the $129.99 price tag.

If you’re looking for a lighter-weight, high-quality mouse that doesn’t break the bank and you don’t care about wireless, Razer offers the non-Pro Cobra at just $39.99.

The Verdict: 5/5

Unsurprisingly, Razer has knocked it out of the park with the Cobra Pro. It’s very well-built, performs great in games, and feels amazing in our hands. It may be heavier than others, but we personally don’t see that as a negative.

