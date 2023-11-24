Get over 50% off a Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse in Black Friday bargain

A premium Razer gaming mouse is available for a stellar discount as part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to snag some great deals on computer components and peripherals. Razer and Amazon are offering a nice deal on a great gaming mouse with over half off the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, perfect for gamers wanting to snag a bargain on a premium product.

A good mouse can make a lot of difference to gaming performance, and Razer has a reputation for offering solid products to gamers, having supplied many esports teams and other professional gamers. Despite being a wireless mouse, the Razer Viper Ultimate promises extremely low latency and resistance to interference that could compromise performance by utilizing Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless technology.

Lightweight and portable premium experience

Not every mouse is created equal, and some users might prefer something lightweight and portable for their wireless gaming mouse, which the Razer Viper Ultimate provides, since it weighs a mere 74g, making it a good option for laptop users who need to travel frequently. In addition, the Razer Viper Ultimate has up to 70 hours of battery life, ensuring users can keep gaming even on long trips or through extended play sessions.

The Razer Viper Ultimate includes a 20K DPI optical sensor and optical switches for the buttons, ensuring mouse movement and button presses are registered at lightning speed for the most precise gaming experience for titles such as Counter-Strike.

For those who prefer to use the mouse in the left hand, this mouse has an ambidextrous design, with programmable buttons on both sides of versatility and accessibility for many different users in a variety of games and applications. With 53% off the usual price, it’s a good chance to grab a bargain.

