Razer’s big Fortnite collab offers more than just pretty peripherals

Razer has teamed up with Fortnite to release their own full range of officially licensed PC peripherals, inspired by the Battle Royale’s classic Battle Bus and Loot Llama.

The Razer Fortnite Edition collection launched on June 27, with four yellow-and-blue Razer PC peripherals. These included the Deathadder V3 Pro mouse, BlackWidow V4 keyboard, Kraken V3 headset, and Goliathus Extended Chroma mat.

Every item from Razer’s Fortnite Edition collection comes with its own cosmetic skin rewards, too. Here’s a rundown of everything you can get and which free in-game rewards you can claim.

Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Fortnite Edition

Dexerto

Price: $169.99

In-game reward: Cliffhanger Pickaxe

Razer’s Deathadder V3 Pro version has been given a Fortnite face-lift. The featherweight pro version from the classic mouse range features a large yellow Llama spray wrap as part of a blue-metal Battle Bus aesthetic.

The wireless mouse comes with five buttons, a 90-hour battery life, a maximum DPI of 30,000, and further customizable features.

You will receive the Cliffhanger Pickaxe, which was released in Fortnite’s first-ever season, with every Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Fortnite Edition purchase.

Razer BlackWidow V4 X Fortnite Edition

Dexerto

Price: $169.99

In-game reward: Demon Skull Pickaxe

The Razer BlackWidow V4 X mechanical keyboard features a similar Fortnite overlay as seen on the mouse, as well as some extra metal detailing and the iconic Chroma RGB lighting for each key. Despite the mouse being wireless, this Fortnite-themed keyboard is a wired version.

You will receive the Demon Skull Pickaxe, which was introduced during Fortnite’s 8th season, with every Razer BlackWidow V4 X Fortnite Edition.

Razer Kraken V3 X Fortnite Edition

Dexerto

Price: $99.99

In-game reward: Raptor Glider

Razer Kraken V3 X headset follows suit visually, but this time with a more minimalistic Fortnite approach. The cups include the same bold blue aesthetic, just without the metal-style detailing, and the body instead has some subtle Battle Bus graphics against a black background.

The headset also has a small unique Loot Llama icon that lights up with Chroma RGB lighting at the side of each headphone to add some bonus Fortnite appeal.

You will receive the Raptor Glider from Fortnite’s original first Season with every Razer Kraken V3 X purchase.

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Fortnite Edition

Dexerto

Price: $99.99

In-game reward: Dauntless Dragon Glider

If you want to go heavy on repping Fortnite, then Razer’s Goliathus Extended Chroma Fortnite Edition mat fits the bill. It incorporates much larger Battle Bus and Loot Llama branding than any of the others in the bundle.

In particular, there is a sizeable yellow Llama spray covering most of the right-hand side and a metal-style Battle Bus detailing on the far left. To finish it off, Razer has added its typical customizable RGB lighting around the entire edge of the mat.

You will receive the Dauntless Dragon Glider from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 with every Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma purchase.

Gaming performance

Despite the Razer Deathadder V3 mouse being the only ‘Pro’ model from the collection, Razer’s Fortnite edition PC peripherals are perfectly suited for gaming.

In particular, the mouse, keyboard, and headset all feature high-end hardware and tons of customizable features to match your Fortnite playstyle.

Razer’s Deathadder V3 Pro is incredibly light for a mouse and is a standout in the bundle with its classic ergonomic design and bonus side buttons for fast builds and weapon switching. Using the Razer Synapse software, you can crank your DPI up to 30,000 and alter other options depending on your preference to snap on your enemies in your Battle Royale matches quickly.

For the Razer BlackWidow V4 X, its mechanical keys are as swish as you’d expect, but the benefits of having the 100% version with its six Macro buttons down the left-hand side are unneeded.

Epic Games has explicitly banned the use of Macros in Fortnite for many years so these instantly become obsolete. Unless you play other games, you may be better off going for the 75% version, which will be cheaper and take up less desk space.

The Razer Kraken V3 X Fortnite Edition headset rounds it out with comfy enough memory foam ear cushions for those long Fortnite sessions.

Meanwhile, it delivers a clear microphone for those vital callouts during fights and easily picks up enemy footsteps across the island from a decent range.

To round it out, Razer’s Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma does the job of gliding your mouse for those quick flicks.

