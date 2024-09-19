Best DTIR 30-06 MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The MW3 Season 6 update added the DTIR 30-06, a battle rifle that has quickly emerged as one of the strongest in the game, with it proving dominant when used with a meta loadout.

Battle rifles haven’t had the best time in Modern Warfare 3, with most of them being either underwhelming or just plain bad. However, this isn’t the case at all for the DTIR 30-06, which is an incredibly powerful gun that deals a lot of damage.

Based on the real-world HCAR, this hard-hitting primary is a modern rendition of the BAR, an assault rifle that once dominated Vanguard’s meta. This version is comparable in strength to its predecessor, so you’ll definitely want to give it a try and see what the hype is all about.

To get the most out of this weapon, you’ll should use this DTIR 30-06 build, which utilizes the best attachments, perks, and equipment to optimize your loadout.

Best MW3 DTIR 30-06 loadout

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel: EXTND-10 Long Barrel

EXTND-10 Long Barrel Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Stock: Demo Nimble Stock

Demo Nimble Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Dexerto

The DTIR’s slow rate of fire makes missing shots especially costly, so making it as accurate as possible is a must. To do this, you’ll want to improve recoil control with meta attachments like the Quartermaster Suppressor and Demo Nimble Stock.

Speaking of meta attachments, the JAK Glassless Optic remains the best optic in Modern Warfare 3. It not only provides a clear reticle that is easy to use but also improves firing aim stability, reducing the amount of visual recoil when shooting.

The EXTND-10 Long Barrel is another fantastic option that improves damage range by 20% while also boosting mobility stats like movement speed and ADS movement speed. Even better, the only cons of this attachment are that it reduces accuracy during hipfire and Tac-Stance, neither of which are important on this gun.

Round off the build with the DR-6 Handstop, an underbarrel that boosts ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and several other stats. This helps keep the DTIR 30-06 feeling snappy, which is essential given how fast-paced MW3’s gameplay can get at times.

Best DTIR 30-06 class: Perks and equipment

Vest: Assassin Vest

Assassin Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Hacked IFF Strobe

Hacked IFF Strobe Lethal: Sticky Grenade

Sticky Grenade Tactical: Battle Rage

Battle Rage Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Dexerto

Since this build uses a suppressor, it makes sense to also use the Assassin Vest, which makes you immune to enemy UAV and radar effects. This combination is especially strong when partnered with the Covert Sneakers, a boots slot perk that makes your footsteps silent, creating a true stealth loadout.

The Marksman Gloves are a good choice to use with the DTIR 30-06, as they reduce idle sway and flinch while aimed in. This is particularly useful with this battle rifle, as its low rate of fire makes missing shots more costly than is the case with most other guns.

For the gear slot, we recommended using the Hacked IFF Strobe, which makes you undetectable by AI targeting systems like killstreaks. This helps you avoid dying to enemy streaks like the Swarm, VTOL Jet, and the Overwatch Helo. Less deaths mean more killstreaks, and you can even drop a Munitions Box to resupply and keep that streak going.

In the equipment slots, a Sticky Grenade is a classic lethal that can be quickly thrown to score some easy kills, and Battle Rage makes health regen faster, letting you play more aggressively without being punished.

DTIR 30-06 pros and cons

Pros Cons Great TTK Fairly sluggish handling Very low recoil Mediocre mobility High bullet velocity Slow fire rate Fantastic damage range

The DTIR 30-06 is easily one of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, with its arrival introducing a battle rifle that can contend with anything in the meta. It goes head-to-head with top-tier candidates like the SVA 545 and BP50, even beating them in several key areas.

Most notably, its TTK is 254 ms, which is one of the fastest in the game. This is especially impressive given how accurate the DTIR is, with it having little to no recoil. In many ways, it feels a lot like the STG44 but with superior damage. This makes it a terryifying prospect on maps with larger sightlines and hands down the best option in large-scale modes like Ground War and Invasion.

Its time to kill is fast enough to compete with SMGs up close, but in practice that’s not overly practical. The DTIR 30-06 has a rate of fire of just 472 rpm, which is very slow by MW3’s standards. Additionally, it has fairly mediocre handling and mobility, so you’ll want to avoid close-range gunfights where possible.

How to unlock the DTIR 30-06

You can unlock the DTIR 30-06 in MW3 by completing Sector 6 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. This requires a minimum of 20 Battle Pass Tokens, which you can earn by playing or buy them to speed up the process at a premium.

MW3 DTIR 30-06 alternatives

The SOA Subverter is the only other battle rifle that compares to the DTIR 30-06, with it being another hard-hitting weapon with a fast TTK. The Subverter has a considerably faster rate of fire but also more recoil, so it might suit you better if you enjoy those kinds of guns.

For more meta loadouts, check out the best guns in MW3, as well as the best assault rifles to use right now. If you’re looking for other DTIR 30-06 alternatives, consider trying out our recommended BAS-B loadout or this Sidewinder loadout.