PS5 owners rejoice at ability to mute beep sound: “No more waking the wife”

Sony is rolling out the beta for a new update that will let PS5 owners mute the console’s beep sound, and players couldn’t be happier with the news.

Since the PS3 generation, Sony-branded home consoles have featured a beeping sound that rings out whenever users boot up the hardware.

Some would argue that, over time, the sound has become progressively louder, with the PS5 boasting the most obnoxious chime to date.

At the very least, it’s loud enough to alert pets, stir sleeping spouses, and so on. Fortunately, Sony is working on a PS5 update that will let users mute the function in the near future.

PS5 users are thrilled about being able to mute the beep sound

On July 31, Sony deployed a beta for an update introducing new accessibility features, UI enhancements, and more. But PS5 owners are especially excited to learn about the “mute PS5 beep sound” feature.

In a PS Blog post, the company explained that the option will let users “mute or adjust the volume of the PlayStation 5’s beep sound when turning it on or off, or putting it in rest mode.”

Sony has yet to confirm when the firmware update will be available to all, but that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating the announcement. “No more waking the wife,” begins one Reddit thread on the topic, which currently boasts nearly 16,000 upvotes.

Of course, a wide variety of memes fill the thread, with one joking that while their wife sleeps through tornadoes and house alarms, the PS5 beep sound never fails to wake her up.

“Even my dog looks at me in disappointment when he hears that beep,” someone else chimed in. Another person said of the sound, “Lol, that was the most annoying thing about gaming late at night!”

Others noted their disbelief at how long it took Sony to address the long-standing problem. “The whole ‘beep sound waking wife’ has been a meme for SO long, I’m surprised it took Sony this long to implement it. I assume it was an ‘easy’ thing to code in.”

Since Sony is reportedly manufacturing new versions of the PS5, it’ll be interesting to see if the loud beep noise remains the default option going forward.