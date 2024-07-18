Voicemod is coming to PS5, Xbox & Switch thanks to new device

Voicemod, is finally coming to the console thanks to a new dongle that plugs into your PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch.

Voicemod and its library of funky voices and official soundboards have entertained PC users for years now. While voice changers for PS5 were available via remote play, it’s not exactly a straightforward process.



Now Voicemod is finally becoming streamlined for console players thanks to the release of the Voicemod Key. Anyone with a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch can change their voice without any convoluted processes involved.

The Voicemod Key is a USB-C dongle designed to make a secure connection between the Voicemod app and your favorite games console. According to Voicemod, all it requires is your gaming headset plugged into one of the two audio jacks on the dongle, while your platform of choice connects to the other.

For example, if you want to use Voicemod with the PS5, the second audio jack would be plugged into the DualSense controller. For Nintendo Switch users, it would be plugged into the audio jack port on the top of the handheld.

Lastly, the dongle itself is then required to be connected to the USB-C port of your smartphone. There, you can boot up the Voiceapp, and select from a huge list of different voices and soundbars to use while chatting away with friends online.

Voicemod

As reported by The Verge, the Voicemod Key dongle will only be compatible with wired headsets. This is likely to do with the effects a voice changer could have on an already laggy Bluetooth connection.

In an interview with the Verge, Voicemod chief operating officer Jochen Doppelhammer stated that the “vast majority of our target audience” is more likely to use wired gaming headsets. With that in mind, support for wireless headsets is likely not on the cards for a while.

If you’re eager to start freaking out your friends on the PS5, or Xbox X with a newly changed voice, you’ll have to wait. For now, the Voicemod Key dongle is only available for those who register as beta testers on the official website.

However, the first drops of the Voicemod Key will be available in the USA, EU, and UK soon and “cost less than you think” — which is always a pleasant surprise for a new piece of tech.