The First Descendant July 5 patch notes: PS5 performance fixes, loud logo, more

The First Descendant developers have released patch notes for the July 5 hotfix, which features PS5 performance improvements and volume changes for loud logo effects.

Since launch, players have complained of the loud sound the Nexon logo makes when booting up The First Descendant.

Fortunately, the title’s Hotfix 1.0.1 addresses this and several other issues, chief among them being server stability and errors affecting performance on PlayStation 5.

The patch, which went live on July 5, also tackles a handful of Equipment-based hiccups, a couple of which revolve around tooltip errors impacting External Components effects.

In addition, players can also look forward to the increase of knockback and knockdown recovery times.

Patch notes for The First Descendant’s July 5 Hotfix

The First Descendant’s release notes for Hotfix 1.0.1 read as follows (via Steam):

Platform and System

Fixed the issue where the logo sound volume was too high when launching the game.

Server and client stabilization has been carried out.

(PS5) Removed unintended factors that were degrading performance.

(PS5, XSX) Fixed the issue where FSR Upscale was malfunctioning.

Content Improvements

Knockback and knockdown recovery times have been sped up by 1.5 times.

The maximum usage of the Eterllick shield skill per phase has been reduced from 2 times to 1 time.

Bug Fixes

UI/UX

Fixed the issue where the back button did not work after closing the capacity exceeded popup in the module enhancement UI.

Descendant

(XB1) Fixed the issue where the heads of other players wearing skins would intermittently not display.

Module

Fixed the issue where the ‘Skill Power Modifier’ number was not applied correctly after level 5 enhancement of the ‘Lethal Infection’ module.

Fixed the issue where the ultimate module drop animation was used when the normal module ‘High-Power Rounds Capacity Increase’ was dropped.

Field

Fixed the issue where object destruction animations did not appear in the Strategic Outpost.

Fixed the issue where the name and description of the NPC Dominique in the Hagios region were displayed incorrectly.

Equipment

Fixed the issue where the Guided Round of the Ultimate Weapon ‘Restored Relic’ did not apply the ‘Ancient Fire’ status effect.

Fixed the tooltip error for the Fire Skill Power of the ‘Active Volcano’ External Components 2-set effect.

Fixed the tooltip error for the Weak Point Damage of the ‘Frozen Heart’ External Components 4-set effect.

The First Descendant’s July 5 patch is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series platforms.