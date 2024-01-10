Will Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have microtransactions?

Wondering whether Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will have microtransactions? Well, here’s everything you need to know.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown brings the beloved franchise back to fans after more than 13 years of waiting. Naturally, fans are extremely excited for its release and will likely be jumping in as soon as they can to enjoy the 2.5 side-scrolling game.

However, with so many games introducing microtransactions, it’s become a key question to ask before a release. So, to help you know exactly what you’re getting into with this game, here’s everything you need to know about whether Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has microtransactions.

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown going to feature microtransactions?

Ubisoft Step back into the shoes of Sargon in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

No, we know that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will not have any in-game microtransactions when it launches and it doesn’t look like it will be a feature later on in the game’s life.

While there aren’t any microtransactions in Prince of Persia, you can still get exclusive content through the game’s Deluxe Edition which also includes early access if you so choose. You can learn about all the editions and pre-order bonuses here.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will have microtransactions. While waiting to head into the game, take a look at some of our other handy Prince of Persia guides and content:

