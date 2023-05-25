Nvidia’s AI gambit pays off as it approaches trillion dollar valuation

Nvidia is fast approaching being valued at a trillion dollars, making it the first company of its kind to join this exclusive club should its stock price continue to surge.

The California-based Nvidia is about to hit a trillion-dollar valuation after having an excessively good stock forecast. Shares currently sit around $305, boosted by 25% during a last-minute rally around the company.

Nvidia’s success is largely in part due to its early investment in AI, offering systems and hardware explicitly designed to train all types of models. OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, has recently entered a deal with Nvidia to use nearly 30,000 GPUs to better train the AI.

Article continues after ad

This has resulted in a ludicrous forecast for the value of the company, from $189 billion to a projected $945 billion. It currently sits at $755 billion. If Nvidia were to hit a trillion-dollar valuation, it would make them the first semiconductor company of its kind to reach this level of value.

As of right now within the tech industry, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) are the only companies worth a trillion dollars. Amazon, Tesla, and Meta have all once been present but have receded.

Article continues after ad

Why Nvidia is perfectly poised to deliver AI products

Dexerto

The AI industry has been in Nvidia’s hands around 2016 when it began to work on systems like the DGX. They also began providing specialized graphics cards to make up the needed power to feed AI and machine learning projects.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Since then, Nvidia and AI have become synonymous, and it has seeped into nearly everything they do. DLSS, its supersampling algorithm, will now utilize more AI functionality to power its frame generation technology, as well as improve the quality of the image.

Article continues after ad

Even in the creative workspace, AI now powers the company’s Broadcast software. This can utilize the GPU onboard the system to help block out noise, add filters to webcams, and even generate a fake green screen effect.

The company doesn’t appear to be slowing down either. At Microsoft Build ’23, Nvidia announced that they’d be upgrading the performance of AI on Windows 11 for those using RTX cards.

However, despite the successes, Huang has taken a 10% pay cut after missing sales targets and is now warning the US to back down from its sanctions on China.