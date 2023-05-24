Nvidia GPUs get huge AI performance boost in apps like Adobe Firefly and Stable Diffusion

Nvidia and Microsoft are gearing up to bring AI a massive boost, as Team Green unveils plans at the Microsoft Build event.

At the Microsoft Build Event this year, Nvidia and Microsoft revealed their plans to bring huge improvements to generative AI apps like Stable Diffusion and Adobe Firefly.

The presentation goes in-depth into how Windows 11 using Nvidia GPUs can leverage the power for better performance when using these generative AI apps. While the GeForce brand would see some benefit from these improvements, Nvidia is mostly focusing in on its Quadro and professional line.

Nvidia is providing so much horsepower on their professional line of GPUs, that they can start introducing these AI optimizations on systems not originally designed for it.

“With NVIDIA RTX GPUs delivering up to 48GB of RAM in desktop workstations, developers can now work with models on Windows that were previously only available on servers.”

Apps like Firefly and Stable Diffusion should work both much faster, and much more accurately with this plan in place. In the data provided, Nvidia saw an RTX 4090 manage to spit out 20 images per session, doubling its performance before the optimization was put in place.

With Adobe now integrating Firefly into Photoshop, there should now be a similar performance boost once implemented into the OS. Firefly is Adobe’s generative AI program, but will now help extend or alter images on the fly for users in its image editing software.

Microsoft has begun to implement AI across the entire Windows 11 OS, with a future update called “Copilot”. This, alongside its GPT-4 powered Bing, might not see too much of an improvement as they run within the cloud, but local programs will absolutely see the benefit.

One feature for gaming enthusiasts that should see a direct benefit is DLSS 3. The new frame generation tech that it houses utilizes AI and machine learning to create a frame per frame made by the game. This eases stress on the GPU during gameplay and provides the user with a smoother experience.