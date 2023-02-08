How to get Bing with OpenAI & ChatGPT: Skip the queue with this trick

Microsoft announced its collaboration with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and users are scrambling to use it. We give you the lowdown on how to get Bing with OpenAI and how you can also skip the waiting list.

Bing with OpenAI is set to be one of the most disruptive pieces of tech on the planet. Ever since public access to ChatGPT became available, companies had been scrambling to come up with an answer of their own, and now they have it. Microsoft had the OpenAI collaboration leaked in January, and they’ve invested millions into it since then. With Google revealing its own “Bard” AI, Microsoft retaliated soon after.

You’ll soon be able to reap the benefits of this AI arms race, with Microsoft giving access to Bing with OpenAI very soon, as long as you know how to sign up.

How to get Bing with OpenAI & ChatGPT

Dubbed “New” Bing, you’ll be able to get the AI-powered browser by joining the waitlist through te link below. You’ll need to be signed in to your Microsoft Account to sign up, so be sure to log in first.

How to skip the queue for Bing with OpenAI & ChatGPT

To skip the queue for Bing with OpenAI, after signing up, you will then be put on a waitlist to access the brand-new version of the browser. However, immediately after joining, you’ll see another button below, which states “Access the new Bing faster” where you will be asked to perform two tasks.

Set Microsoft defaults on your PC According to Microsoft, this means that you will have to make Edge your default browser, set Bing as your search provider, MSN as your home page, add Bing to your taskbar, and make a desktop shortcut. Luckily there’s a handy page for that, too.

According to Microsoft, this means that you will have to make Edge your default browser, set Bing as your search provider, MSN as your home page, add Bing to your taskbar, and make a desktop shortcut. Luckily there’s a handy page for that, too. Download the Bing App via QR codeUsing the QR code displayed on the page, scan it to download the app on Android or iOS. Once installed, sign in to your Microsoft Account using the app. You’ll be able to do this via tapping the profile button in the app.

It’s likely that a lot of users will be doing the exact same thing, but this should give you the extra edge, while waiting to get the brand-new AI-powered search features.