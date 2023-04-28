Mark Zuckerberg promises Meta Quest 3 will have “accessible” price point

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised that the upcoming Meta Quest 3 VR headset will launch with an “accessible,” price point.

The Quest 2 holds a unique position in the virtual reality space offering a budget alternative to its competitors.

While a PlayStation VR2 retails at $549.99, and the HTC Vive Pro 2 will set you back $749.99, the Meta Quest 2 can be purchased for just $399.99.

Despite being cheaper than its competitors, the Quest 2 received a price hike in July 2022 going up by $100. This has fans concerned that the Quest 3 could be expensive but Meta’s CEO insists otherwise.

Meta Quest 3 will have “accessible” price

During a Meta conference call held on April 26, CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke briefly about the Meta Quest 3. He promised that the improved model will launch at an “accessible price,” that’s within a lot of people’s budgets.

Opening the discussion about the Quest 3, Zuckerberg stated: “The next milestone is that we’re gearing up to launch our next generation consumer virtual and mixed reality device later this year. We launched Quest 2 almost three years ago at this point.”

Speaking on the Quest 3’s launch price he continued: “It was a very big step forward for VR, and I’m really excited to show the world all the improvements and new technology that we have developed since then at a price point that will be accessible for lots of people.”

The Meta CEO did not offer any specifics as to what this price point will be. Although not confirmed the current belief in the VR community is that the Quest 2 will launch in 2023 for around $500.

Later in the call, Meta CFO Susan Li stated that Quest 2 developer Reality Labs’ first quarter revenue had dropped 51%. Additionally, Li confirmed that Reality Labs is operating at a $4.0 billion loss.