RTX 4070 Ti vs RTX 4080: Which one is better value?

The RTX 4070 Ti or the RTX 4080? These are two of the newest graphics cards from Nvidia, but which one is better value for money?

Nvidia’s current generation of graphics cards is expensive. From the RTX 4090 all the way to the 4070 Ti. It seems, no matter what you buy, you’re just going to get stung by high pricing this time around. With that in mind, it can be tough to choose which graphics card you should spend your hard-earned cash on.

But, we’ve done the work, with benchmarks to prove exactly which GPU you should set your sights on between these two powerful cards.

RTX 4070 Ti vs RTX 4080: Specifications

GPU Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Nvidia RTX 4080 CUDA cores 7680 9728 Base clock 2310 MHz 2205 MHz Boost clock 2610 MHz 2508 MHz Memory 12GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR6X TBP 285W 320W Release date January 5, 2023 November 16, 2022 MSRP $799 $1199

The RTX 4070 Ti and 4080 are indeed GPUs built upon similar architectures, but the RTX 4080 is based on the GA103 die, while the RTX 4070 Ti is based on the GA104. This goes some way to explain why the RTX 4080 might actually be more performant at lower clock speeds. But, they are both based on the RTX 40-series Lovelace architecture.

The RTX 4070 Ti has 23% fewer CUDA cores than the RTX 4080, and this figure is what you’ll see differentiate the two graphics cards when it comes to performance, too.

RTX 4070 Ti vs RTX 4080: Price

The first thing that you need to consider when comparing the RTX 4070 Ti and the RTX 4080 will be the price of each respective GPU. The RTX 4080 starts at $1199, while the RTX 4070 Ti has an MSRP of $799. So, on the surface, the RTX 4070 Ti seems like the better purchase, right?

Not everything is actually as clear as it seems. The RTX 4070 Ti’s MSRP is just a guideline, with many manufacturers choosing to price the GPU at a much higher price. Just taking a cursory glance at stores like Best Buy, you’ll be able to find the GPU that we reviewed at $849, slightly more than the MSRP price. However, these prices can go all the way up to over $1000 for the higher-end models.

The real story is the performance per frame that you can achieve with the RTX 4070 Ti, versus the RTX 4080.

RTX 4070 Ti vs RTX 4080: Performance

When it comes to performance for each of the graphics cards, The RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti do share some similarities, they are both able to make use of DLSS 3, but there is a gulf of difference in raw performance between them.

Benchmark Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition Time Spy Extreme 11015 14028 Port Royal 14230 17829 Speed Way 5471 7179 4K Forza 123 FPS 137 FPS 4K Cyberpunk 2077 22 FPS 29 FPS 4K Cyberpunk DLSS 3 86 FPS 108 FPS 4K Overwatch 2 257 FPS 446 FPS 4K CS:GO 272 FPS 399 FPS 1440p Forza 147 FPS 161 FPS 1440p Cyberpunk 47 FPS 63 FPS 1440p Cyberpunk DLSS 3 161 FPS 181 FPS 1440p Overwatch 2 404 FPS 512 FPS 1440p CS:GO 399 FPS 399 FPS

The RTX 4080 is faster than the RTX 4070 Ti by around 23%, including synthetic benchmarks. However, using these results we can also calculate a performance per dollar ratio that compares the two graphics cards. To calculate this, we will be removing the synthetic benchmarks, and only calculating the number of frames being output in our testing suite by the GPUs.

Performance per dollar

The RTX 4070 Ti actually provides a greater performance per dollar ratio when compared to the RTX 4080. The value works out to 2.25 frames per dollar using the RTX 4070 Ti at $849, while the RTX 4080 worked out at a lower value, at 2.03 frames per dollar. Therefore, out of the two, your money will be going further with the RTX 4070 Ti, rather than the RTX 4080.

However, this value becomes greater if you manage to snag a GPU for the suggested MSRP of $799, at 2.4 frames per dollar, instead.

RTX 4070 Ti vs RTX 4080: Which one should you buy?

When it comes to performance per dollar, in addition to how well the GPUs do at different resolutions, We recommend that you go for the RTX 4070 Ti over the RTX 4080. Not only is the GPU delivering more value, but it also trades blows fairly well. The amount of VRAM on the card is a concern, which hampers its 4K rendering prowess, but for most people causing 1440p monitors, we’d say that the RTX but when it comes to which one is better, we’d say that the RTX 4070 Ti is actually the better package of the two Nvidia graphics cards.

Ultimately, it’s whether that extra 23% performance boost is worth the diminishing value of the RTX 4080, too. If you’re an avid gamer who has a 4K monitor, then it might be worth it. However, if you are looking for excellent 1440p performance in the latest games, you could do much worse than the RTX 4070 Ti.

