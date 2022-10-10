Nvidia might be quietly preparing a brand-new RTX 3060

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

The RTX 3060 may be getting a brand-new model, this time with GDDR6X memory, which will allow for faster framerates in-game.

The RTX 3060 is already the most popular GPU for gamers, and now Nvidia is looking to refresh the GPU with blazing-fast GDDR6X memory, which was previously limited to higher-end models. The leaks come from Lenovo’s online store, which showcased an RTX 3060 equipped with a slightly faster memory configuration, as spotted by Twitter leaker @momomo_us.

The RTX 3060 Ti may also be getting a refresh

The leaks don’t stop there, as UK retailer SCAN has also seemingly launched its page for the upcoming GPU through Nvidia UK’s website. The leak showed off an RTX 3060 Ti model with 8GB of GDDR6X RAM, which you can view after basketing the product. It has since been removed but was first caught by Videocardz.

So far, it appears as if new GPUs are the flavor of the month, as we keenly await the release of the RTX 40-series, including the RTX 4090 later this month. However, with no lower-end options in sight just yet, these refreshes to the RTX 3060 may signal that a potential RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 might still be quite a while off, and in order to get rid of excess Ampere chips, that Nvidia is attempting to keep its lineup fresh as to prevent stock from aging in the sales channels.

More GPUs are on the way

Market reception to the RTX 40-series was relatively muted, since prices are fairly high. However, that has not stopped one YouTuber from cutting an RTX 4090 in two, in the name of science.

We hope to share more about upcoming graphics cards with you shortly, as we eke towards the release of the RTX 4090 later this week. Stay posted, it’s going to be a busy week.