RTX 4070 Super rumor reveals VRAM & another GPU

Rumors of an Nvidia RTX 4070 Super have been heightened, thanks to new tweets that reveal the GPU might come with 16GB of VRAM as well as an additional downgraded RTX 4070.

Amidst several RTX 4080 and 4070 rumors, hardware leaker Zed Wang has revealed an additional wrinkle, which lends credence to previous RTX 4070 Super rumors. This time, the hardware pundit states that there might be “two additional cards in the future”, as well as the RTX 4080 Super, which he initially lifted the lid on, too.

The two graphics cards in question are in fact two vastly different RTX 4070s. The first will be a 4070, which houses identical specs to the one you can currently purchase, but with slower GDDR6 VRAM, instead of GDDR6X.

This could be an attempt for Nvidia to lower the price of the GPU down to $499, in order to compete more effectively against AMD’s RX 7800 XT.

The second GPU detailed by Zed Wang is the RTX 4070 Super, which reiterates our previous speculation that it will be using the AD103 chip, in addition to having a VRAM upgrade, as the GPU will allegedly now possess 16GB of VRAM on a 256-bit bus.

When could they be launched?

Nvidia/Pexels

By our count, this now makes the fourth GPU that Nvidia is allegedly working on for release in 2024. Initial leaks pointed to the RTX 4080 Super for release in “Early 2024”, but for the 4070 Super and downgraded 4070, there’s still no date.

We’d expect to see Team Green start at the top of the refreshed GPU stack, and work their way down, or release multiple Super cards at once. Just remember to take all of these leaks with a grain of salt until Nvidia officially announces new graphics cards, as they can all just evaporate into nothing, like the alleged RTX 4090 Ti.