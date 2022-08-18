RTX 3070 Ti vs RTX 3080: Price, specs & more

Which is better, the RTX 3070 Ti vs the RTX 3080? Though the numbers might give some of the answers, there’s a bit more under the hood when comparing two of these popular Nvidia RTX graphics cards.

The RTX 3080 launched almost two years ago, and since then it’s been a rocky road for the Ampere architecture, which offered a considerable jump in performance in comparison to the previous generation of graphics cards. Since then, Nvidia also launched the RTX 3070 Ti, which is seemingly just a step below the RTX 3080, but do the numbers reflect the same truths, and which one should you put in your PC?

Get yourself an RTX 3080 from Best Buy, or Amazon

Get yourself an RTX 3070 Ti from Best Buy, or Amazon

Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti vs RTX 3080: Specifications

Dexerto

RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3080 CUDA cores 6144 8704 Base clock 1570 MHz 1440 MHz Boost clock 1770 MHz 1710 MHz VRAM 8GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6x Memory bus width 256-bit 320-bit Memory clock speed 1880 MHz 1180 MHz TDP 290W 320W GPU die GA104-400 GA102-200 MSRP $599 $649 Release date June 10, 2021 September 17, 2020 Source: Nvidia

Both the RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 are based on the same chip architecture, Ampere. However, the RTX 3070 Ti uses a cut-down version of the die, the GA104, whereas the RTX 3080 uses a larger die, the GA102. As a result, the RTX 3080 beats the RTX 3070 Ti when it comes to CUDA core count, in addition to VRAM and memory.

This means that the RTX 3080 will be slightly faster than the RTX 3070 Ti all-around, and you can expect better performance at higher framerates. The RTX 3070 Ti does have a higher clock speed overall, but it’s not really enough to compete with the RTX 3080’s beefier core count. This also comes at the cost of a higher power consumption on the RTX 3080’s part.

While slightly older, the RTX 3080 still manages to beat out the RTX 3070 Ti when it comes to how everything looks on paper, so unless you can’t stretch to that extra bit of cash, you should buy the RTX 3080 over the RTX 3070 Ti if you are looking for the best performance around.

Winner: RTX 3080

RTX 3070 Ti vs RTX 3080: Price

When it comes to price, the RTX 3070 Ti is slightly cheaper than the RTX 3080, coming in at around $50 cheaper at MSRP. With GPU prices plunging, you can expect to find an RTX 3070 Ti for around MSRP, if you are lucky.

However, with two models of RTX 3080, one of which has a 12GB variant, you could grab yourself a bargain, with some extra VRAM in the process. Especially now that Nvidia is aggressively slashing prices on GA102-based chips, whereas the same has not quite happened for GA104-based GPUs quite yet.

So, you might find that many stores as of the time of writing will carry the RTX 3080 for around the same price as an RTX 3070 Ti at the moment, making it an absolute no-brainer with regards to which one you should pick.

Winner: RTX 3080

RTX 3070 Ti vs RTX 3080: Performance

Dexerto

As we mentioned previously, the RTX 3080 is more powerful in just about every way when compared to the RTX 3070 Ti. In 3DMark‘s Time Spy Extreme benchmark, the RTX 3070 Ti achieved an average graphics score of 7406, whereas the RTX 3080 manages to pull ahead with an average graphics score of 8902, a performance difference of around 20%.

In 3DMark’s Port Royal, a ray tracing-focused benchmark, the RTX 3080 beats the RTX 3070 Ti, with an average score of 11577. The RTX 3070 Ti only manages to attain a comparative 8859, meaning that you can expect 30% better ray-traced performance on the higher-end card.

Overall, this represents a performance difference between the two cards of around 25%. This means that as of right now, the RTX 3080 is certainly the better purchase, considering the price difference of only $50. Winner: RTX 3080

RTX 3070 Ti vs RTX 3080: Which one should you buy?

Nvidia No, there’s no images of a 4080 – enjoy this 3090 Ti instead

With a staggering difference in their performance of around 25%, the RTX 3080 is certainly more powerful than the RTX 3070 Ti, which is based on a cut-down chip. The price difference here is only around $50 at MSRP, but as of the time of writing, you can find both cards hovering at around the same price, since Nvidia is looking to get rid of their stock for the impending Lovelace launch, and the arrival of the RTX 4090, 4080 and 4070.

We recommend that if you absolutely need a graphics card right now, then you should choose the RTX 3080. But, do be warned that it’s going to quickly become outdated once Nvidia launches its next generation of graphics cards.

Get yourself an RTX 3080 from Best Buy, or AmazonGet yourself an RTX 3070 Ti from Best Buy, or Amazon

Winner: RTX 3080

How much better is the 3070 Ti than the RTX 3080?

The RTX 3070 Ti is around 25% slower than the RTX 3080 in 3DMark benchmarks. You should not expect greater performance from the RTX 3070 Ti when compared to the RTX 3080, due to the RTX 3080 having consistently higher specifications than the RTX 3070 Ti.

How much faster is the 3070 Ti than the RTX 3080?

The RTX 3070 Ti has higher clock speeds when compared to the RTX 3080, but it does not manage to be faster overall when compared to Nvidia’s flagship GPU. The RTX 3070 Ti falls slightly short of the raw power of the RTX 3080, as a middle ground between the base RTX 3070, and the RTX 3080. Therefore, it is not faster, despite what its clock speeds might show you initially.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.