Most-played Steam Deck games in March features surprising indie hit

The Top 20 Steam Deck games of March have been unveiled, and a returning favorite has finally claimed the top spot for the first time.

It’s that time again, the time when the official Steam Deck social media team reveals the Top 20 Steam Deck games. Today, the OnDeck team has unveiled the Top 20 Steam Deck games of March 2024, and one brand-new entry has played its cards right and landed in second place.

Knocking down heavy hitters like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring down a peg, the poker rouge-like Balatro, has claimed the second spot in the list. This is the first time indie-hit Balatro has found its way into the Top 20 Most Played Steam Deck games, since its release last February.

Developed by LocalThunk, Balatro has received an overwhelmingly popular reception since its launch. As of writing, the game currently has 17,477 concurrent players, with 37,977 at its peak in the 23 short days since it was first released. Given its popularity, and compatibility with the Deck, it feels at home on the Top Played Steaam Deck games list.

Balatro isn’t the only surprising update to the list, however, as Stardew Valley has shot its way up to the number one spot. As of this February, the hugely popular farming sim was in eighth place, but the massive 1.6 update has likely brought Steam Deck owners to return to the valley.

ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley has been a staple of the Top 20 Steam Deck games list for years. Since November 2022, it’s been listed amongst some of the most-played Steam Deck games, month in and month out.

Now, for the first time, Stardew Valley has claimed the top spot, where it might remain for some time as fans explore what the new farm type and brand-new additions from the biggest content update the beloved farming sim has seen yet. If you’re interested in the full list, we’ve attached it below.